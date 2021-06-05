Clarence boys tennis hands OP first ECIC I loss since ’09

The unthinkable happened Friday.

Clarence stormed into Orchard Park and defeated the Quakers, 3-2, in an ECIC I boys tennis match.

The loss is OP’s first to a league opponent since 2009.

Clarence pulled it off by securing the decisive point of the match in comeback fashion at first doubles during the third-set tiebreaker. The duo of sophomore Jack Bova and junior Ethan Heleba rallied from a 0-4 deficit to pull out a 7-5 win. The team lost the first set 5-7 but stayed alive taking the second set 6-3 to set up the dramatic finish.

“Ethan’s serves and play at the net were huge,” Red Devils coach Alex Chambers said. “Jack’s groundstrokes were terrific. It was a fabulous match and an incredibly exciting finish.

“Orchard Park has been the gold standard in boys tennis during my 13 years as coach. … I am most proud that the players kept fighting when they were down. We faced several break points to go down 2-5 in the third set but saved them all.”

Red Devils senior Hunter Makosky recovered from a 1-6 first-set loss by taking the next two sets, 6-3, 6-0, to earn the win at third singles. Senior Matt Kozinski, who defeated OP’s first singles in the teams’ previous meeting, won via injury forfeit.

Orchard Park (8-1) still will win the division, Chambers said, as the Quakers swept Lancaster (8-2) and Williamsville North (4-6). Clarence (6-3) split with OP but got swept by Lancaster.