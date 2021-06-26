City Honors tops Olean for first baseball title since 1986

Olean had narrowed the lead to 5-2 in the fourth inning when Brooks scored on a wild pitch. The Huskies opened the top of the seventh with a strikeout, then a pair of singles to put two men on with one out.

Cambria came back to strike out the next batter, but walked Olean’s Thomas Bates, meaning the game-winning run was at home plate.

The Flyers were able to tie the semifinal game in a similar fashion; Cambria knew he could handle Olean’s pressure. “High pressure moments are kind of what I really look for, so I was calm as could be out there,” he said of the last at-bat.

“I felt good,” McMahon said. “We had just blown that lead against Maryvale so you’re a little uneasy, but we want that guy out there so I felt good about it.”

Cambria got the last Olean batter to chase a high fastball, then foul a second pitch. A third was off the target, but the fourth flew over the right corner of the plate for the final strike, punctuated by a ferocious fist pump from Cambria and a chorus of cheers from the City Honors crowd.

“Everyone wanted to win so badly, it was really cool to be a part of our last game here,” Cambria said.