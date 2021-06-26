City Honors tops Olean for first baseball title since 1986

Party like its 1986.
For the first time since the Reagan Administration, City Honors is taking home a sectional championship.
The top-seeded Centaurs downed No. 7 Olean, 5-2, in the Class B-1 finals Friday afternoon at the Johnnie B. Wiley sports complex in Buffalo.
It was only the third time since 1970 that a Buffalo public school won a sectional title; Riverside won the Class AA crown in 1970, followed by the Centaurs’ 1986 triumph.
“There’s a lot of excitement, we knew this was coming,” senior catcher Connor Kiefer said after the game. “We’ve been working all year for this. We are excited, we are lucky to have it.”
Star senior pitcher Matt Cambria pitched all seven innings for City Honors (15-1). He struck out eight Olean batters while walking two and hitting one batter. He caught several Huskies batters looking over the right corner of home plate.
“I felt really good today, I had great location and my velocity was there today,” said Cambria, an Ithaca College commit, after the game. He noted that his fastball and slider were working especially well even in a cold drizzle that began to fall towards the middle of the game.
“I was giving him signals, but if he wanted it he was going to have it,” Kiefer added. He went 1-for-3 in the game with a two-run triple and will play at Monroe Community College in the fall.
Coach John McMahon credited his seniors, including Kiefer and Cambria, for leading the tough Centaurs roster through the first post-Covid-19 season.
“They’re fiery, and they played like it and I love it. We didn’t change the way we played all year. We ran the bases hard, we hit the ball, put pressure on the other teams and I think that really came to pass,” he said.
Olean drew first blood in the first inning when senior Jason Brooks drew a walk and came around to score on a double late in the inning. However, the powerful City Honors bats quickly came to life. Center fielder Quinn Mahoney reached on a bloop single to shallow right field and moved to third base on an Olean fielding error.
The next at-bat, sophomore shortstop Xavier Mann took Adam Spencer’s pitch to deep center field for a two-out double to score Mahoney and knot the game at one. Mann finished the game 2-for-3 with a single to center in the third.
“We were looking forward to this, no one thought we could be here but we made it,” he said afterwards.
City Honors added another pair of runs in the third inning courtesy of a single from Meyers, scoring Mann and left fielder Ivory Parker, to build a comfortable 5-1 lead.
But as the Centaurs learned against Maryvale in the semifinals, you can’t count out your opponent until the last batter takes his helmet off.
Olean had narrowed the lead to 5-2 in the fourth inning when Brooks scored on a wild pitch. The Huskies opened the top of the seventh with a strikeout, then a pair of singles to put two men on with one out.
Cambria came back to strike out the next batter, but walked Olean’s Thomas Bates, meaning the game-winning run was at home plate.
The Flyers were able to tie the semifinal game in a similar fashion; Cambria knew he could handle Olean’s pressure. “High pressure moments are kind of what I really look for, so I was calm as could be out there,” he said of the last at-bat.
“I felt good,” McMahon said. “We had just blown that lead against Maryvale so you’re a little uneasy, but we want that guy out there so I felt good about it.”
Cambria got the last Olean batter to chase a high fastball, then foul a second pitch. A third was off the target, but the fourth flew over the right corner of the plate for the final strike, punctuated by a ferocious fist pump from Cambria and a chorus of cheers from the City Honors crowd.
“Everyone wanted to win so badly, it was really cool to be a part of our last game here,” Cambria said.
With several seniors graduating, there will be plenty of new faces on the Centaurs’ squad next season.