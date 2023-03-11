Chris Cloutier scored at 13:02 of overtime to give the Buffalo Bandits a 10-9 victory against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday night at KeyBank Center.

The winner was part of a four-goal night for Cloutier, who also added an assist.

The Bandits, 10-2 and winners of six straight, trailed 9-6 early in the fourth quarter but scored unanswered goals by Kyle Buchanan on the power play, a returning Josh Byrne and Buchanan again to force the extra session.

Buffalo had a 5-3 lead at halftime and Cloutier scored the first goal of the second half just 18 seconds into the third quarter for a 6-3 lead. Halifax scored five unanswered goals to close the third and then scored 30 seconds into the fourth quarter before the Bandits’ comeback.

Byrne, in his first game back from injury, had nine points on three goals and six assists. League-leading scorer Dhane Smith added to his total with seven assists. Buchanan had an assist along with his two goals for three points.

Matt Vinc made 48 saves.

The teams played to the same 10-9 score a week earlier as Buffalo swept the home-and-home series.

The Bandits host defending champion Colorado in a rematch of last season’s NLL Finals on March 18 at KeyBank Center.