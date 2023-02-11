Chautauqua Lake finished in first place at the Section VI Division II wrestling championships held Saturday at Lake Shore High School, and will send six wrestlers to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association wrestling tournament.

The Thunderbirds finished with 203 points; Falconer took home second place with 119 points; and Wilson finished in third with 104.5 points.

Chautauqua Lake was led by juniors Jordan Joslyn and John Watson, who each took first place in their respective weight classes. Joslyn won the 126-pound title by way of a 16-1 technical fall over Lake Shore’s Blake Hageman. Watson pinned Roy-Hart’s Quinn Brown in 3:34 to win the 152-pound bracket.

“It’s a very good feeling. We had a couple kids who were literally a point or two away, so it was an awesome day for the schools and the teams. I can take a deep breath now. It’s been a great year,” Chautauqua Lake coach Ken Rowe said.

Wilson sophomore Jacob Stephenson was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament after he won the 160-pound bracket in a thrilling back-and-forth match with Falconer’s Brodie Little that culminated in a reverse into a pinfall in 3:55.

“I rolled (Little) back for a guillotine and he squirmed out a little bit, and I reached over for a high-arm position and I sunk in,” Stephenson said. “I felt it, and I sat there and I just held him there for a while and I finally got the pin.”

It was Stephenson’s first-ever sectional championship win.

“It was great. It’s been my goal for a while to eventually make it to states, and I finally did as a sophomore, which is awesome,” said Stephenson, who said he has been wrestling for 12 years and has 603 career wins.

It was also the highest team finish in school history for Wilson at the Section VI championships.

Additionally, Joslyn was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler from last week’s Class C/D championships, and Pioneer’s Xander Kirsch was named the Class B Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Southwestern had the most first-place finishers of any team at the Section VI tournament, with three. Kenji Walters won the 110-pound bracket, freshman Carmine Calimeri won the 118-pound bracket and Tavio Hoose won the 172-pound bracket for the Trojans. All three will represent Southwestern in the state tournament.

“I’m really pleased with how we did. I was hoping to send four through, but three champs, you can’t be unhappy with that, at all,” Southwestern coach John Vogan said. “(Walters) had one of his best tournaments of the year and avenged a huge loss last week. He had a game plan and executed it to perfection.”

Elsewhere in the tournament, Newfane’s Jakob Lucinski won the 102-pound bracket with a narrow 4-3 victory over Falconer’s Dylan Newman. Walters defeated Medina’s Dominick Callara for the 110-pound championship, and Chautauqua Lake’s Thandon Bensink won the third place patch. Calimeri defeated Fredonia’s Lucas Hoffman in the 118-pound tournament championship.

Newfane’s Andrew Gillings won a narrow 5-4 decision over teammate Andrew Buttery in the 132-pound bracket, Pioneer’s Xander Kirsch beat Chautauqua Lake’s Martin Ohlsson in the 138-pound bracket, with the latter placing second over Newfane’s Miguel Salas via no contest.

Austin Chase of Falconer won the 145-pound bracket over Tyler Burchanowski, who defeated Iroquois’ Brady Wilkinson for the second place patch. Maple Grove’s Matt Trim won a tough match against Chautauqua Lake’s Mason Maring to win the 189-pound bracket.

Iroquois’ Trevor Barry defeated Shirley by pinfall in 2:51 for the 215-pound title. Shirley won second place over Pioneer’s Luke Matheis. Ryan Carpenter of Randolph rounded out the tournament with a 7-2 win over Wilson's Hamza Merrick for the 285-pound championship. Merrick defeated Chautauqua Lake’s Gavin Segovia for the second-place patch.

The NYSPHSAA wrestling tournament will be held Feb. 24-25 at MVP Arena in Albany.