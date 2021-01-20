Championship game in Buffalo was worth the wait

Only once before, the 1988 season when they lost in the AFC championship game to the Bengals in Cincinnati were the Bills as close to going to the Super Bowl as they were on Jan. 20, 1991. This was different, though. This time the conference championship game was in Orchard Park.

For those of us who had gone through the drama of Chuck Knox taking off for Seattle, Joe Cribbs leaving for the World Football League, Jim Kelly choosing the Houston Gamblers over the Bills, the 2-14 seasons it seemed an impossible dream had come true.

Not only were the Bills one step from the Super Bowl, the game against the Los Angeles Raiders was here. Buffalo would be the focus, or one of the two, of the pro football world. It was something that we used to see happening in places like Pittsburgh, Irving, Texas, San Francisco, Miami and even Cleveland and Cincinnati. But not Buffalo.

It all was happening so fast, it seemed.

Obviously, the 1990 Bills were a special team. After an ugly loss in Week Two at Miami, they had run off eight wins in a row before a losing a showdown against the Oilers on a Monday night in the Houston Astrodome. Over a nine-game stretch they averaged 29 points a game with the K-Gun offense.