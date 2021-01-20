Championship game in Buffalo was worth the wait

Only once before, the 1988 season when they lost in the AFC championship game to the Bengals in Cincinnati were the Bills as close to going to the Super Bowl as they were on Jan. 20, 1991. This was different, though. This time the conference championship game was in Orchard Park.
For those of us who had gone through the drama of Chuck Knox taking off for Seattle, Joe Cribbs leaving for the World Football League, Jim Kelly choosing the Houston Gamblers over the Bills, the 2-14 seasons it seemed an impossible dream had come true.
Not only were the Bills one step from the Super Bowl, the game against the Los Angeles Raiders was here. Buffalo would be the focus, or one of the two, of the pro football world. It was something that we used to see happening in places like Pittsburgh, Irving, Texas, San Francisco, Miami and even Cleveland and Cincinnati. But not Buffalo.
It all was happening so fast, it seemed.
Obviously, the 1990 Bills were a special team. After an ugly loss in Week Two at Miami, they had run off eight wins in a row before a losing a showdown against the Oilers on a Monday night in the Houston Astrodome. Over a nine-game stretch they averaged 29 points a game with the K-Gun offense.
Then they scored a hard-earned win over the New York Giants in the New Jersey Meadowlands on a gray Saturday afternoon in December but lost Kelly in the process. That's when Frank Reich took over in a 44-34 victory over the Dolphins, which the Bills needed to clinch the AFC East championship and No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Without that win the Bills would have been a wild card with little chance of playoff games in Orchard Park.
Despite all that, who expected a 51-10 cakewalk over the vaunted Silver and Black? These were still the Raiders with the Al Davis mystique - "Just win, Baby."
The Raiders were a team to be respected. They had started the season 4-0 and in Week Five were leading the Bills, 24-14, in the fourth quarter in Orchard Park before Jim Kelly passed 42 yards to James Lofton for a touchdown. Then, on their next possession, Steve Tasker blocked a punt and rookie defensive back James Williams scooped up the ball and took it 38 yards to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown in a 38-24 victory.
The Raiders lost only three more games the rest of the season, once to Depew native Don Majkowski and the Packers in Green Bay and twice to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Art Shell's went into the playoff with five straight wins.
The week before the Raiders had defeated the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, 20-10, in the L.A. Coliseum with quarterback Jay Schroeder passing for touchdowns to Mervyn Fernandez and Ethan Horton. There was another important development in that game: Running back Bo Jackson of the Raiders suffered a hip injury and was assisted off the field after a 34-yard run on the opening series of the second half. Not only did the injury keep Bo out of the title game with the Bills, it turned out to be his last play in the NFL.
Even without Bo, the Raiders had load of talent including three Hall of Fame players -- running back Marcus Allen, receiver and return man Tim Brown and defensive end Howie Long. Long was injured and out when the Raiders met the Bills in the regular season. Receivers, Fernandez and Willie Gault, were good enough the Raiders cut future Hall of Famer James Lofton after the 1988 season.
None of us could believe what we were seeing when the Bills no-huddle offense traveled 75 yards in nine plays taking only 3 1/2 minutes after the opening kickoff for a 7-0 lead, Nobody expected that coordinator Dave Adolph's Raiders defense was so unprepared for the rapid-fire attack that it needed a timeout after the Bills had reached the L.A 20 in only five plays.
The Raiders responded with a field goal to make it 7-3, but the Bills' onslaught just continued. It was 21-3 after Daryl Talley took a Schroeder pass back 27 yards with 3:09 to play in the opening quarter. Three more sustained drives for touchdowns made it 41-3 at halftime, including Lofton's second touchdown reception of the game.
The Bills' Core Five of Hall of Famers, Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith are Lofton are best remembered but the 1990 team had the deepest treasury of talent of any Buffalo teams.
Besides the Hall of Famers, it included Will Wolford, Howard Ballard, Kent Hull, Jim Ritcher, Cornelius Bennett, Shane Conlan, Nate Odomes, Steve Tasker and special teams standout Mark Pike. That's just scratching the surface.
Others, who made major contributions were overshadowed. Jamie Mueller caught the last-minute pass that avoided an upset loss to the Jets. Kenneth Davis and Don Smith backed up Thomas superbly. The third wide receiver was Al Edwards after Don Beebe suffered a broken leg in the next-to-last regular season game. Kirby Jackson started 11 games at cornerback when No. 1 draft pick Williams could not hold the job. John Hagy started 11 games at safety when Mark Kelso was out with concussion problems. Leonard Smith at strong safety started all 16 games.
It seemed like the News' entire reporting staff covered the game. Sports editor the late Larry Felser, of course, was the lead man as the resident NFL expert. It was the last time I wrote the lead game story on the Bills. Besides myself, Vic Carucci, Jerry Sullivan and Mark Gaughan covered various aspects of the game. But as I recall, news side reporters Gene Warner, Tom Buckham, Dan Herbeck had assignments, too, as did TV columnist Alan Pergament. Bob Dicesare was in San Francisco that day covering the NFC championship between the 49ers and Giants
Many of us were off to Tampa just a few hours after filing our game stories on a media flight, chartered by the NFL. We were checked into the media hotel in Tampa before midnight. That's because there was only one week instead of two between the conference championship round and Super Bowl XV.
It's been reported, erroneously, that the schedule was changed because of Operation Desert Storm which was going on at the time. Actually, the date for the postseason games had been published in the 1990 NFL Record Manual and Fact Book, which was published at least seven months before the game.
I don't believe the NFL received any advance notice that U.S. military forces were going to invade Iraq six months before it happened.##