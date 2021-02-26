Cansius-Niagara men's basketball series canceled; what's next for both programs?

The Canisius and Niagara men's basketball teams will not meet this weekend in the annual Battle of the Bridge series, and it is unclear if Niagara will continue its season into the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.
Niagara announced Thursday night that the two-game series, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, was canceled due to Covid-19 protocols.
The two-game series will not be rescheduled, as only one more weekend remains in the regular season before the MAAC tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 8 in Atlantic City, N.J.
Niagara (8-10, 7-9 MAAC) does not have a series scheduled for next weekend, which is the final weekend of the MAAC’s regular season. A Niagara athletic department spokesperson told The News that the athletic department and the basketball program are in the process of contact tracing, and that Niagara will follow MAAC policies to determine the next steps. That could include pausing the program, which might impact its eligibility for the MAAC tournament.
Niagara is one of at least three MAAC men's basketball programs that have been impacted by Covid-19 issues this week. Iona announced Monday that it had paused all men's basketball team activities, and will not complete the regular season, due to a positive Covid-19 test among the program's Tier I personnel. Iona, however, anticipates it will play in the MAAC tournament.
Monmouth also paused activities Monday for contact tracing after playing Iona Feb. 19-20, and its weekend series against Fairfield has been canceled.
Canisius (6-4, 6-4 MAAC) is scheduled to close the regular season with a two-game series March 4-5 at Siena in Loudonville, N.Y. A Canisius athletic department spokesperson told The News that Canisius will not play this weekend against another opponent.
If the Golden Griffins play both games next weekend at Siena, they will have 12 regular-season games against Division I opponents, one less than the minimum threshold for eligibility for the NCAA Tournament. Teams are eligible to be considered for NCAA championship selection if they play 13 games against Division I opponents this season.
However, teams can also play 12 regular-season games against Division I opponents and one conference tournament game to be eligible for tournament consideration. Canisius can reach the 13-game threshold if they play the series against Siena and one MAAC tournament game.
The MAAC is basing seeding for its conference tournament on overall conference wins, rather than by win-loss record. Entering the weekend, the Griffs were fifth and the Purple Eagles were one of four teams in sixth with six wins.
If Canisius and Niagara do not meet this season in basketball, it will be the first interruption in the series since the 1960s. Niagara and Canisius did not play for 10 seasons, between the 1956-57 season and the 1965-66 season. The Battle of the Bridge series in men’s basketball began in the 1904-05 season, and Niagara leads the all-time series, 103-84.