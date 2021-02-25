Cansius-Niagara men's basketball series canceled due to Covid-19 protocol

The Canisius and Niagara men's basketball teams will not meet this weekend in the annual Battle of the Bridge series.

Niagara announced Thursday night that the two-game series, which was scheduled to begin at noon Friday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, has been canceled due to Covid-19 protocols.

Niagara initially announced the cancellation in a statement posted to its Twitter account, and the Canisius athletic department said in a separate statement that the series has been canceled due to Covid-19 protocols within the Niagara program.

The two-game series will not be rescheduled, as only one more weekend remains in the regular season before the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 8 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Canisius (6-4, 6-4 MAAC) is scheduled to close the regular season with a two-game series March 4-5 at Siena in Loudonville, N.Y.

Niagara does not have a series scheduled for next weekend, but it is unclear whether Niagara's men's basketball activities have been paused, or if its eligibility for the MAAC tournament has been impacted. Niagara's athletic department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the News.

