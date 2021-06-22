Canisius women's basketball coach Scott Hemer resigns after three seasons

Scott Hemer, the Canisius College women's basketball coach, will resign from his position after three seasons with the Golden Griffins.

Canisius announced Tuesday morning that Hemer will step down from the job. The Griffs were 16-49 in Hemer's three seasons at Canisius, including a 13-29 record in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The Griffs were 0-5 and 0-4 this season; Canisius’ athletic department announced Feb. 4 that the women’s basketball team would discontinue the remainder of its season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and due to health and safety concerns.

“Going through a year like we all just experienced forced everyone, myself included, to reassess many things. For me, I kept coming back to my personal health and my family’s well-being,” Hemer said in a statement released by the school. “Despite my passion for coaching and my passion for Canisius and our women’s basketball program, I believe now is the best time for me to step away from the coaching profession to take care of myself and my family.

In a statement, Canisius Athletic Director Bill Maher said a national search for Hemer’s replacement will begin immediately.