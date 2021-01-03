Canisius pauses women's basketball activity, Siena games off

Canisius announced Sunday that it has paused all of its women's basketball team activities due to a positive Covid-19 test result among Tier 1 members of the program.

Earlier on Sunday, Canisius, Siena and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced that the women’s basketball games between the two schools, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, had been postponed.

The MAAC has rescheduled the game for Feb. 19-20 at the Koessler Athletic Center.

Additionally, Canisius’ scheduled trip to Iona on Friday and Saturday has been moved to Feb. 5-6 at Iona.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.