Canisius-Niagara men's basketball series canceled; what's next for both programs?

Monmouth also paused activities Monday for contact tracing after playing Iona Feb. 19-20, and its weekend series against Fairfield has been canceled.

Canisius (6-4, 6-4 MAAC) is scheduled to close the regular season with a two-game series March 4-5 at Siena in Loudonville, N.Y. A Canisius athletic department spokesperson told The News that Canisius will not play this weekend against another opponent.

If the Golden Griffins play both games next weekend at Siena, they will have 12 regular-season games against Division I opponents, one less than the minimum threshold for eligibility for the NCAA Tournament. Teams are eligible to be considered for NCAA championship selection if they play 13 games against Division I opponents this season.

However, teams can also play 12 regular-season games against Division I opponents and one conference tournament game to be eligible for tournament consideration. Canisius can reach the 13-game threshold if they play the series against Siena and one MAAC tournament game.

The MAAC is basing seeding for its conference tournament on overall conference wins, rather than by win-loss record. Entering the weekend, the Griffs were fifth and the Purple Eagles were one of four teams in sixth with six wins.

If Canisius and Niagara do not meet this season in basketball, it will be the first interruption in the series since the 1960s. Niagara and Canisius did not play for 10 seasons, between the 1956-57 season and the 1965-66 season. The Battle of the Bridge series in men’s basketball began in the 1904-05 season, and Niagara leads the all-time series, 103-84.

