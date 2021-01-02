Canisius, Niagara men win, NU women get first victory

Purple Eagles defeat Marist, 86-72

Nick MacDonald made three of his five three-pointers during a 20-0 Niagara run in the first half and the Purple Eagles put on an impressive offensive display in an 86-72 triumph over Marist at the McCann Center in Poughkeepsie, gaining a split of the two-game MAAC series with the Red Foxes. Niagara is 4-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

MacDonald, a sophomore from Amherst who played at Canisius High and is the son of Daemen and former Canisius coach Mike MacDonald, made 5 of 7 threes within a stretch of four minutes and 50 seconds to help Niagara jump from a 13-8 deficit to a 34-17 advantage.

Coach Greg Paulus' team led 49-37 at the half, but Marist got as close as seven, 69-62, with 4:50 left in the second half. Niagara did not buckle, though, thanks to almost perfect free-throw shooting. The Purple Eagles made 24 of 25 at the line, making their first 21 before Justin Roberts missed the first of two with 52 seconds left.