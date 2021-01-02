Canisius, Niagara men win, NU women get first victory

Ahamadou Fofana scored all of his career-high 17 points in the second half to help Canisius hang on for a 63-60 victory over Saint Peter's and gain a sweep of the two-game Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball series against the visiting Peacocks on Saturday afternoon at the Koessler Athletic Center.
After an 8-0 run had given Saint Peter's its only lead of the second half, the Golden Griffins responded with a nine-point run of their own to go in front to stay, 53-48. Majesty Brandon began the Griffs' rally with two quick baskets and Fofana, a junior transfer from Erie Community College, finished it with four points, giving him 10 for the game. Twice the Peacocks closed to within two points in the final minute but Fofana helped hold them off by hitting seven of eight free throws in the final 36 seconds.
The victory evened Canisius' overall and MAAC records at 3-3 with MAAC games at Siena on Friday and Saturday coming up next. Saint Peter's is 6-5 overall and also 3-3 in the MAAC.
Fofana led the Canisius scoring, getting nine of his points in 10 attempts the the foul line. Malek Green, who left the game late with an unspecified leg injury, had 11 points. Sophomore Jacco Fritz led the way with six rebounds as Canisius had a 36-35 edge there. KC Ndefo led four Saint Peter's double-figure scorers with 15 points. Hassan Drame of the visitors was high rebounder in the game with 10.
Purple Eagles defeat Marist, 86-72
Nick MacDonald made three of his five three-pointers during a 20-0 Niagara run in the first half and the Purple Eagles put on an impressive offensive display in an 86-72 triumph over Marist at the McCann Center in Poughkeepsie, gaining a split of the two-game MAAC series with the Red Foxes. Niagara is 4-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
MacDonald, a sophomore from Amherst who played at Canisius High and is the son of Daemen and former Canisius coach Mike MacDonald, made 5 of 7 threes within a stretch of four minutes and 50 seconds to help Niagara jump from a 13-8 deficit to a 34-17 advantage.
Coach Greg Paulus' team led 49-37 at the half, but Marist got as close as seven, 69-62, with 4:50 left in the second half. Niagara did not buckle, though, thanks to almost perfect free-throw shooting. The Purple Eagles made 24 of 25 at the line, making their first 21 before Justin Roberts missed the first of two with 52 seconds left.
All of MacDonald's 15 points came on threes and all in the first half. He played only 16 minutes. MacDonald was one of five double-figure scorers for NU. Marcus Hammond had 23 to lead Niagara, including 5 of 7 on threes. Raheem Solomon had 15 points. Kobi Nwandu had 14 points, and Roberts 11. Ricardo Wright led Marist with 16, but was held to three foul shots in the second half after he scored six baskets including four threes in the first half.
Niagara shot 40% (24 of 40) for the game, and 45.2 (14 of 31) from three-point range. Most impressive besides their foul shooting was the Purple Eagles turning the ball over only four times against a Marist team (4-2, 2-2 MAAC) that had held six of its eight opponents under 70 points, limiting them to an average off 66.0
Parker leads Niagara women to first victory
Former Cardinal O'Hara standout Angel Parker just missed a triple-double in the best game of her collegiate career Saturday, leading the Niagara women's basketball team to a 81-63 victory in a MAAC game at the Gallagher Center on the Lewiston campus.
Parker, a sophomore, hit career highs of 26 points and 12 rebounds, and had nine assists in the victory. Niagara showed a 36-point improvement over its performance in the first of the two-game series on Friday. After an 18-point loss on Friday, 65-47, the Purple Eagles won by the same margin on Saturday. Niagara shot 50% (26 of 52) after making only 40.8 on Friday. Saturday they made 7 of 9 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter to close out the victory. Niagara (1-1) outscored Iona, 50-37, in the second half.
Besides Parker, Ally Haar had 19 points for Niagara including 6 of 6 free throws. Maddie Yelle and Valentina Pepic each had 10 for the winners. Juana Camilion had 23 to lead Iona (4-5, 3-3 MAAC)