Canisius, Niagara men have lost weekend

Walker Miller had a career-high 24 points as Monmouth stretched its winning streak to seven games, beating Canisius 79-65 on Sunday at the Koessler Center.

Miller hit 9 of 11 foul shots.

George Papas had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Monmouth (7-1, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 18 points.

Armon Harried had 20 points for the Golden Griffins (2-7, 0-2), who trailed at halftime, 47-26. Akrum Ahemed added 16 points. Jordan Henderson had 13 points.

The Hawks shot 56% from the field while the Griffs were at 37%.

Canisius has two road games this week, beginning at Northern Kentucky Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Green leads Stags

Caleb Green scored 16 points as Fairfield got past Niagara 81-71 on Sunday.

Zach Crisler had 14 points for Fairfield (5-3, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Taj Benning added 13 points. Jesus Cruz had 11 points.

Jordan Cintron had 14 points for the Purple Eagles (3-5, 0-2). Justin Roberts added 12 points. Marcus Hammond had 11 points.