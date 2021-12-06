Canisius, Niagara men have lost weekend

Walker Miller had a career-high 24 points as Monmouth stretched its winning streak to seven games, beating Canisius 79-65 on Sunday at the Koessler Center.
Miller hit 9 of 11 foul shots.
George Papas had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Monmouth (7-1, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 18 points.
Armon Harried had 20 points for the Golden Griffins (2-7, 0-2), who trailed at halftime, 47-26. Akrum Ahemed added 16 points. Jordan Henderson had 13 points.
The Hawks shot 56% from the field while the Griffs were at 37%.
Canisius has two road games this week, beginning at Northern Kentucky Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Green leads Stags
Caleb Green scored 16 points as Fairfield got past Niagara 81-71 on Sunday.
Zach Crisler had 14 points for Fairfield (5-3, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Taj Benning added 13 points. Jesus Cruz had 11 points.
Jordan Cintron had 14 points for the Purple Eagles (3-5, 0-2). Justin Roberts added 12 points. Marcus Hammond had 11 points.
Niagara trailed by just two, 35-33, at halftime, but Fairfield started the second half with a 10-0 run to take command of the game. Niagara never got closer than eight after that.
The Purple Eagles are at Eastern Michigan Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hemphill, UB win
Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara), honored before the game for scoring her 1,000th career point when the Bulls were playing in the Bahamas, added 20 more points as the University at Buffalo beat Rhode Island, 69-55, in women’s basketball action at Alumni Arena.
It was the fourth straight win for the Bulls, 5-2, who also remained unbeaten at home at 4-0. Freshman Georgia Woolley added 13 points for UB while Dyaisha Fair nearly had a triple-double with 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
UB led, 41-29, at the half and shot 46% from three-point range (10 of 22).
UB hosts VCU Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Rhode Island fell to 7-3 with the loss.