Canisius High graduate Blake Haubeil to sign with Tennessee Titans

Another Canisius High product will go to the NFL.

Blake Haubeil, a kicker who played at Ohio State, told the News in a text message that he plans to sign with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Prior to this year, Canisius has had seven players go to the NFL, either as draft picks or as undrafted free agents. The most recent was Qadree Ollison, a running back from the University of Pittsburgh who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Haubeil will join a team with another specialist from Western New York. Titans punter Brett Kern is a Grand Island High School graduate.

Haubeil was 28 for 35 on field goals, and was 146 for 146 on extra points in four seasons at Ohio State. This year, however, he was hampered by a groin injury and missed the College Football Playoff championship game in January due to a positive Covid-19 test.

He played in five of Ohio State’s eight games, and made five of seven field-goal attempts, including a 43-yard field goal against Northwestern to help the Buckeyes win the Big Ten championship, and went 24 for 24 on extra points.