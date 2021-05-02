Canisius High grad Blake Haubeil determined to turn dream job with Titans into NFL career

There’s always the possibility the Titans bring Gostkowski back at a reduced cost, but the situation in Nashville could be Haubeil’s best chance at earning a job in the league.

“They fit best because they gave me the one thing I was looking for, coming out of a college career, and that was an opportunity,” Haubeil said. “I think it’ll be a fair competition and I can’t wait to compete for a starting spot on the roster.”

During his time with the Buckeyes, Haubeil connected on 28-of-35 field-goal attempts. He made all 146 extra-point attempts. He closed out 2019 making 10 straight field goals. He’s 8-of-9 on field goals during the postseason. In high school, Haubeil made 89-of-91 PAT kicks and went 17 of 22 on field goals.

Should the Titans re-sign Gostkowski or bring in another kicker, that doesn’t change Haubeil’s focus.

“All I know is I can control what I can control, and I’ll be focusing on me going into camp and just competing against myself because I know the best version of myself can make an NFL roster.”

If Haubeil makes the final 53-man roster, he won’t be the only Western New York native on the team. Grand Island’s Brett Kern has been the Titans’ punter since 2009.