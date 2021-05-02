Canisius High grad Blake Haubeil determined to turn dream job with Titans into NFL career

Blake Haubeil majored in strategic communications at Ohio State, but he’s not interested in finding a job in that career field just yet.
That’s because Haubeil has employment and hopes to turn his kicking opportunity with the Tennessee Titans into a career in the National Football League.
Haubeil addressed the media in front of the famed blue doors of his alma mater Canisius High School on Sunday afternoon for the first time since signing as an undrafted free agent with the Titans on Saturday.
In Haubeil, the Titans receive a 6-foot-4, 233-pound kicker with a big leg who is accurate on field goals and extra-point attempts. He’s also not afraid of big situations having kick in front of 100,000 fans at home and away games playing four seasons in the Big Ten.
Although scouting reports state he has some room for improvement on kickoffs, he consistently booted them out of the end zone with plenty of room to spare during his high school career.
Haubeil holds the Western New York record for longest field goal in a high school game at 61 yards, while his collegiate career long is 55 yards.
Haubeil heads to a team whose only other kicker is Tucker McCann, who hasn’t appeared in an NFL game. Stephen Gostkowski kicked for Tennessee last season, but the former Patriot and three-time Super Bowl champion is currently a free agent.
There’s always the possibility the Titans bring Gostkowski back at a reduced cost, but the situation in Nashville could be Haubeil’s best chance at earning a job in the league.
“They fit best because they gave me the one thing I was looking for, coming out of a college career, and that was an opportunity,” Haubeil said. “I think it’ll be a fair competition and I can’t wait to compete for a starting spot on the roster.”
During his time with the Buckeyes, Haubeil connected on 28-of-35 field-goal attempts. He made all 146 extra-point attempts. He closed out 2019 making 10 straight field goals. He’s 8-of-9 on field goals during the postseason. In high school, Haubeil made 89-of-91 PAT kicks and went 17 of 22 on field goals.
Should the Titans re-sign Gostkowski or bring in another kicker, that doesn’t change Haubeil’s focus.
“All I know is I can control what I can control, and I’ll be focusing on me going into camp and just competing against myself because I know the best version of myself can make an NFL roster.”
If Haubeil makes the final 53-man roster, he won’t be the only Western New York native on the team. Grand Island’s Brett Kern has been the Titans’ punter since 2009.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for Blake who has worked so hard for the opportunity to play on Sundays,” Canisius assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Bryce Hopkins said. “He’s going to a great organization. He’ll have an excellent opportunity to earn a starting job his rookie year in the NFL.”
Haubeil and Kern share the same personal kicking coach in Sam Watts. Surprisingly, Haubeil has never met the two-time All-Pro Kern – with Haubeil citing age difference as the main reason they haven’t crossed paths. Haubeil, who committed to Ohio State prior to his junior season at Canisius is 22, while Kern is 35.
That will change once Haubeil reports for minicamp, although he’s not sure when he leaves for the Music City.
Haubeil admits he felt a little blue after not hearing his name called during the seven-round NFL Draft over the weekend. However, he’s also realist. He understands kickers and punters rarely get picked during the league’s annual selection meeting.
The good thing about not being drafted is at least he had control over which team to sign with as an undrafted free agent.
“Going into the weekend and looking at the options on the table and having great talks with them I thought the place fit me best,” Haubeil said. “I was really excited to get a deal as soon as the draft was over. I can’t wait to get down there and get to work.”