Canisius applies for NCAA waiver for NCAA Tournament eligibility

The Canisius athletic department announced Saturday that it has applied for a waiver that would grant its men's basketball team eligibility for the NCAA Tournament.

Canisius said in a statement that it awaits a ruling on the waiver, which it submitted Tuesday to the NCAA.

Division I basketball teams earn eligibility for NCAA tournament selection if they play 13 games against Division I opponents this season. Teams can also play 12 regular-season games against Division I opponents and one conference tournament game to be eligible for tournament consideration.

The Golden Griffins have played in 10 games this season. Canisius' basketball activities were paused for nearly six weeks due to Covid-19 positive tests in the program and Covid-protocols.

Its series against Niagara on Friday and Saturday was canceled due to Covid-19 protocols in Niagara's program. Canisius (6-4, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) is scheduled to play Thursday and Friday at Siena in its final series of the regular season.

If the Golden Griffins play both games at Siena, they will have 12 regular-season games against Division I opponents, one less than the minimum requirement for NCAA Tournament eligibility.

Canisius can reach the 13-game threshold if they play the series against Siena and one MAAC tournament game. The MAAC Tournament is March 8-13 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.