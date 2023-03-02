INDIANAPOLIS – As he prepared for the NFL scouting combine, Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey heard from several former Panthers teammates, including Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and cornerback Dane Jackson.

What Kancey told them and the media: “I’ll surprise everyone with my 40.”

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Kancey checked that box in record-setting fashion, running the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, the fastest recorded time for a defensive tackle since 2003 and likely clinching his status as a first-round draft pick next month.

On Wednesday, Kancey saluted Hamlin for helping his transition to the college life.

“Damar’s a great guy,” said Kancey, who enrolled at Pitt in 2019 and was Hamlin’s teammate for two years. “When I first got to Pitt, he was one of the first guys who took me under their wing. He showed me around Pittsburgh. He’s a great mentor and a great brother.”

The Pitt family rallied behind Hamlin after his cardiac arrest in the Bills’ Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati. As he continued his recovery, Hamlin attended the Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh men’s basketball game Feb. 21.

“It’s been awesome (to see Hamlin’s progress),” Kancey said. “They’ve got a great thing going on (in Buffalo) and they’ve got great guys as well in Damar and Dane. Those are two leaders and positive people. I love them.”

Jackson has made it after being drafted in the seventh round (No. 239) in 2020 and Hamlin after going in the sixth round (No. 212) a year later. Kancey’s draft wait won’t be nearly as long.

Because he played for Pitt, Kancey has drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Rams all-world defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Kancey is listed at 6-foot-1 and 281 pounds. Donald was measured at 6 feet, 3/4 inches, 285 pounds and ran a 4.69 at the 2014 combine.

Kancey was a first-team All-America selection in 2022, totaling 7½ sacks and 31 tackles.

“I’ve definitely watched tape on (Donald) and I watch tape on a lot of guys who are around my height and weight,” he said. “(Donald) is a great guy and a great mentor.”