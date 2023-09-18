Former Olympian Hayley Scamurra from Getzville and Buffalo native Maureen Murphy were selected in the early rounds of the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft Monday.

The PWHL formed over the summer and is set to begin play in January with six teams.

Scamurra was picked in the fifth round by Ottawa at No. 29 overall. She was on the silver medal-winning U.S. team at the Olympics in 2022 and has won four gold medals at the IIF Women’s World Championships.

She spent the last two seasons playing in the PWHA after three seasons with the Buffalo Beauts, following the completion of her college career at Northeastern.

Murphy, another Northeastern product, was selected in the third round at No. 18 overall by Montreal. She was born in Buffalo and played three seasons for prep hockey powerhouse Shattuck St. Mary's in Minnesota.

She spent three seasons at Providence before playing for Northeastern for the last two. She was a Top-10 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist this past season and a second-team All-American the season before.

She finished her Northeastern career with 57 goals and 72 assists for 129 points in 86 games.

With the first overall pick, Minnesota selected forward Taylor Heise, who is is coming off her fifth and final year at the University of Minnesota, where she was a first-team all-American after leading the NCAA in goals with 30.

Toronto selected veteran Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque second, and Boston took Swiss center Alina Muller third. Muller was the only player not from the U.S. or Canada picked in the first three rounds.

New York took Canadian defender Ella Shelton fourth. Ottawa took American defender Savannah Harmon fifth, and Montreal continued the run on blue liners by taking Canadian national team member Erin Ambrose sixth.

Minnesota, with its second-round pick, drafted American goaltender Nicole Hensley, a former Beauts player, to add to its group led by Heise and free agent signings Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein.