Buffalo State football loses big at Morrisville

After a year off because of Covid-19 Pandemic precautions, Buffalo State football is having trouble getting back on track.

The Bengals (0-3) dropped their second straight one-sided decision on the road on Saturday in a 41-10 loss at Morrisville State.

After taking the lead, 3-0, on a 22-yard field goal by Nick Sciandra (North Tonawanda), the Bengals did not score again until junior backup quarterback Cavon Ford (Lockport) passed 54 yards to Cam Crosier (Kenmore West) in the fourth quarter.

Morrisville struck for five rushing touchdowns including second half runs for 28 and 26 by Justin Donnelly. The host Mustangs led 21-3 at the half as Alex McBurney ran for two scores and Alek Britten scored on a 21-yard play. Steven Frerichs had the last Morrisville score after Ford-Crosier strike.

Cam Sionko (Grand Island) of the Bengals completed 12 of 20 passes for 73 yards. Crosier had five receptions for 73 yards. Omar Robinson had 29 yards in 13 attempts to lead the Bengals in rushing.

Darren Thompson (St. Joe’s) with eight total tackles and Justin Jones (Canisius) and Brandon Barksdale (Bennett) with six led the Bengals defense. Peyton Hill, Seth Penn (Lake Shore) and Jonah Wisniewski (Newfane) each had one sack.