Buffalo State football gets routed by Ithaca

Undefeated Ithaca (7-0, 4-0 Liberty League) had no trouble with old rival Buffalo State, building a 41-0 halftime lead in handing the winless Bengals (0-7, 0-4) their 11th straight football defeat, 51-7, on Saturday at Butterfield Stadium in Ithaca.

A.J. Wingfield passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half. Buffalo State did not score until senior quarterback Thomas Dupee scored from 2 yards out with 9:32 left to cap a six-play, 60-yard drive. The Bengals were outgained 437-250. Tariq Nelson caught 10 passes for 68 yards. Dupee ran for 85 net yards and passed for 65.

Senior linebacker Miles Haynes (McKinley) had two tackles and wide receiver Nick Klein (St. Joe’s) caught a pass for 10 yards for the Bombers.

Buffalo State, which last won in the 2019 season, will be at home to Brockport State on Saturday at noon.

