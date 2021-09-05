Buffalo State, ECC drop football openers

Buffalo State will be off until traveling to Cortland on Sept. 18.

Hocking rips ECC

Ditannon Otis, a freshman quarterback from Jacksonville, Fla., passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and Hocking College returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 60-14 rout of Erie Community College at West-Herr Field in Orchard Park.

Turnovers and miscues led to the ECC Kats suffering the one-sided loss in their season opener.

The visitors from Nelsonville, Ohio, opened the scoring with a safety when ECC quarterback William Rogers, a freshman from Penn Yan, was sacked for a safety 59 seconds into the game. Otis then passed 50 yards to Brayden O’Dell to make it 9-0. The visitors recovered a lost fumble on a sack of quarterback Gianluca Fulciniti (Lancaster) and cashed in for an 8-yard run by Kevin Thomas. Hocking then scored on interception returns of 54 and 80 yards of Rogers to make it 3-0.

A lost fumble set up the first ECC touchdown on a 2-yard run by Haseen Pruitt (Niagara Falls) in the second quarter but the Kats trailed 37-6 at the half. The other ECC score was on a 50-yard fumble return by Nicholas Blake, a freshman defensive back from Jamaica Gateway High in New York City.