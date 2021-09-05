Buffalo State, ECC drop football openers

St. John Fisher stopped a late Buffalo State drive to preserve a 21-14 football victory over the Bengals on Saturday night at Coyer Field in a nonleague season opener for both teams.
The Cardinals from the Rochester area never trailed, but Buffalo State rallied twice behind senior quarterback Cam Sionko (Grand Island), but could not produce a third score despite having a 388-257 advantage in total offense and 147 yards rushing.
Fisher scored first on a third-and-1 run by Alex Shudt from the Bengals’ 35 in the first quarter. Sionko passed 19 yards to Che’Kore Moore (Niagara Falls) in the second to even things.
Dahmir Pross ran in from a yard out in the third quarter to Fisher only to have Sionko respond with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Tariq Nelson, a sophomore from Brooklyn. Again, the Cardinals went in front on a pass from Hunter Walsh to Jonathan Letta from 13 yards.
Sionko completed 25 of 42 for 241 yards. Omar Robinson carried 29 times for 93 yards to lead the Bengals. Cam Crosier (76 yards) and Moore (64) had five receptions each for Buffalo State. Linebacker Mike Drywa had 11 tackles and Brendan Cimerman 10 to lead the defense.
Joe Dotterweich (North Tonawanda) kicked the point after all three St. John Fisher touchdowns. Nick Sciandra, also from North Tonawanda, was perfect in two point-after tries for the Bengals.
Buffalo State will be off until traveling to Cortland on Sept. 18.
Hocking rips ECC
Ditannon Otis, a freshman quarterback from Jacksonville, Fla., passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and Hocking College returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 60-14 rout of Erie Community College at West-Herr Field in Orchard Park.
Turnovers and miscues led to the ECC Kats suffering the one-sided loss in their season opener.
The visitors from Nelsonville, Ohio, opened the scoring with a safety when ECC quarterback William Rogers, a freshman from Penn Yan, was sacked for a safety 59 seconds into the game. Otis then passed 50 yards to Brayden O’Dell to make it 9-0. The visitors recovered a lost fumble on a sack of quarterback Gianluca Fulciniti (Lancaster) and cashed in for an 8-yard run by Kevin Thomas. Hocking then scored on interception returns of 54 and 80 yards of Rogers to make it 3-0.
A lost fumble set up the first ECC touchdown on a 2-yard run by Haseen Pruitt (Niagara Falls) in the second quarter but the Kats trailed 37-6 at the half. The other ECC score was on a 50-yard fumble return by Nicholas Blake, a freshman defensive back from Jamaica Gateway High in New York City.
Blake stood out for the Kats. In addition to his return for a touchdown he led ECC with 12 tackles, three for 11 yards in losses, recovered two fumbles and registered a sack.