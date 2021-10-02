Buffalo State doesn't have happy Homecoming

Undefeated Union spoiled Buffalo State’s Liberty League opener and Homecoming Day with a 30-17 triumph over the Bengals on Saturday at Coyer Field before an announced crowd of 1,175.

The Dutchmen from Schenectady (5-0) never trailed as they scored two touchdowns and a safety in the first half to take charge in just the second meeting ever between the schools in football.

Buffalo State (0-4, 0-1 Liberty League) scored its first points on a 39-yard field goal by Nick Sciandra (North Tonawanda) in the second quarter. The Bengals didn’t score again until Cam Sionko (Grand Island) passed 22 yards to Tariq Nelson with 12:31 left in the fourth quarter. The second score came on an 83-yard pass from Nas Jackson (St. Joe’s) to Che’Kore Moore (Niagara Falls) less than 2 minutes later before Union closed it out with an 81-yard drive that used up 7:15.

Sionko completed 8 of 20 passes for 69 yards with one interception while Omar Robinson gained 88 yards in 22 carries. Cam Crosier (Kenmore West) had four receptions for 29 yards.

Buffalo State was outgained 403-212 by the Dutchmen, who had 135 yards and two touchdowns from William Bellamy, 139 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Jonathan Anderson, another 124 on the ground from Ike Irabor and 42 receiving yards and a touchdown from Andre Ross Jr..