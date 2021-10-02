Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: All-America swimmer Deborah Dourlain says 'now the girls are able to shine'

This is part of a series on the Class of 2021 of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit gbshof.com.

Deborah Dourlain was alone in her classroom at Hutch-Tech last year when Greg Merkle, the president of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, called to tell the longtime teacher, coach, official and former All-America swimmer that she was being inducted in the Class of 2021.

“I was the only one in my room and I just yelled, ‘YES!’” Dourlain said. “I was so fired up. It’s hard to describe. It was a really neat feeling. I happened to be on the phone, on a Zoom call with the athletic department people, and I told them, ‘I just have to say something or else I’m going to burst.’ And I told them and they’re like, ‘Yay! That’s awesome.’”

Dourlain never imagined such an honor was possible when she moved from suburban Pittsburgh to Western New York the summer before her junior year at Orchard Park High School.

For starters, young women didn’t have anywhere near the athletic opportunities that exist today.