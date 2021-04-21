Buffalo Raceway set to reopen to limited number of patrons

Buffalo Raceway is reopening its doors to simulcast patrons Thursday and for live racing Saturday, the track announced.

Live racing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 p.m. Saturdays.

Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be mandated. There will be a limit of 150 attendees at any one time. No food or drink will be allowed in the facility or sold on site.

“We certainly look forward to opening the doors again,” Jon Cramer, the director of operations, said in a news release. “It has been a long time.”

For Kentucky Derby Day on May 1, the track will have a “Derby Express” betting area on the first floor from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Patrons will be asked to leave the facility immediately after placing their wagers. There will be no video broadcast of the Derby. More information is available at buffaloraceway.com or call 716-649-1280, Ext. 6300.