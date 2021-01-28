 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Public Schools set to let varsity basketball return
0 comments

Buffalo Public Schools set to let varsity basketball return

Support this work for $1 a month
Keith-Brown-Sports-Scull-McKinley-Middle Early College-Scull-Boys-Basketball (copy)

Get ready for Yale Cup and Canisius Cup play as Buffalo Public Schools will let varsity boys and girls basketball return to the court for the winter sports season.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Game on, if you are a student-athlete who plays varsity basketball in the city.

Cecelie Owens, the Buffalo Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for health and physical education/director of athletics, confirmed to The Buffalo News that the city will let its schools participate in boys and girls basketball this winter.

Basketball at the varsity levels will be the only winter sport offered by BPS. Owens said that the district still has to have a safety plan approved Friday by Superintendent Kriner Cash, but the season is set to begin Monday and runs through mid- to late-March.

“I’m excited for the kids,” East boys basketball coach Starling Bryant said. “I’m excited to get out of the house. With the safety protocols, it will be different. A lot of responsibility will be on the coaches. We’ll be responsible for the cleaning and following all the rules. I will probably have less players than I normally do on the roster.”

The planned return of basketball ends months of inactivity for BPS athletics. The district, which plans to open its doors for in-school learning for the first time during this Covid-19 pandemic Monday, hasn’t participated in a sports event since the Section VI basketball tournament prior to the start of the pandemic last March. The district did not allow any of its low- and moderate-risk fall sports teams to compete during the fall.

Owens said the district’s next goal is to plan for the return of football and cheerleading which will take part in the second fall sports season that begins in mid-March.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News