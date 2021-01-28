Buffalo Public Schools set to let varsity basketball return

Game on, if you are a student-athlete who plays varsity basketball in the city.

Cecelie Owens, the Buffalo Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for health and physical education/director of athletics, confirmed to The Buffalo News that the city will let its schools participate in boys and girls basketball this winter.

Basketball at the varsity levels will be the only winter sport offered by BPS. Owens said that the district still has to have a safety plan approved Friday by Superintendent Kriner Cash, but the season is set to begin Monday and runs through mid- to late-March.

“I’m excited for the kids,” East boys basketball coach Starling Bryant said. “I’m excited to get out of the house. With the safety protocols, it will be different. A lot of responsibility will be on the coaches. We’ll be responsible for the cleaning and following all the rules. I will probably have less players than I normally do on the roster.”