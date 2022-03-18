Buffalo News sports coverage gets national recognition from APSE

Wolf won for investigative reporting for his look at how the money donated to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation by Bills fans was spent.

Wolf also won for explanatory journalism for the story of Jim Watson’s attempt to auction the puck he believed he used to score the first goals in Sabres franchise history, and whether he had the real puck.

Wolf took honors for long feature for the challenges of the family of Chuck Crist, the Western New York football legend who played for the New York Giants and was found to have suffered from CTE due to head injuries.

The News has a history of success in the APSE contest and has been recognized with 15 top 10 honors in the last two years.