Buffalo News sports coverage gets national recognition from APSE

The Buffalo News has again won national recognition from the Associated Press Sports Editors.
The News captured seven Top 10 honors in the annual contest voted on by sports editors and journalists from around the country.
The News was recognized among the top 10 daily sports sections and Sunday sports sections in its circulation category.
The staff won five writing Top 10 awards:
Jay Skurski, Lance Lysowski, Mike Harrington, Mark Gaughan, Jason Wolf and Vic Carucci won for project reporting for a series looking at how the same owners – Terry and Kim Pegula – can operate one of the NFL’s best franchises and one of the NHL’s worst franchises.
Skurski, Wolf, Gaughan, Carucci, Maki Becker and James P. McCoy took honors for event coverage for the 2021 AFC championship game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wolf won for investigative reporting for his look at how the money donated to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation by Bills fans was spent.
Wolf also won for explanatory journalism for the story of Jim Watson’s attempt to auction the puck he believed he used to score the first goals in Sabres franchise history, and whether he had the real puck.
Wolf took honors for long feature for the challenges of the family of Chuck Crist, the Western New York football legend who played for the New York Giants and was found to have suffered from CTE due to head injuries.
The News has a history of success in the APSE contest and has been recognized with 15 top 10 honors in the last two years.