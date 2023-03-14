LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Buffalo News has been awarded the Triple Crown by the Associated Press Sports Editors in the judging of the best sports journalism in 2022.

The winners are determined by sports editors and writers from across the nation.

The News placed in the top 10 in a print portfolio combining weekday and Sunday offerings; event coverage over a 24-hour span; and project reporting for the Triple Crown. The News also received an honorable mention in digital presentation.

The News has been recognized with 24 top 10 placements in the APSE contest in the last three years.

In the writing and photography contest, The News had seven entries place in the top 10. The top five in each category will be revealed next month.

• Breaking news: Jason Wolf and Tim O’Shei for their coverage of the Bills stadium deal.

• Event coverage: Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan, Jason Wolf, Steve Watson, Harry Scull Jr., Derek Gee and James P. McCoy for the Bills vs. Kansas City playoff game in January 2022.

• Projects: Sean Kirst and Harry Scull Jr., for their ongoing coverage of Depew baseball coach Dennis Crawley’s battle with ALS, a disease that has plagued his family for generations.

• Explanatory: Rachel Lenzi, for her story on the lack of progress in the hiring of Black coaches in major college football in advance of the University at Buffalo vs. Maryland game, a rare meeting of two Black coaches in FBS.

• Explanatory: Jason Wolf and Tim O’Shei, for their examination as to why the new Bills stadium won’t have a dome, despite the weather in Western New York.

• Short feature: Ryan O’Halloran, for a story on the surprise visit by the Bills’ Jordan Poyer to a local middle school to meet a 12-year-old who had written him a letter. O’Halloran also was recognized in Division A event coverage for the Avalanche’s victory in the Stanley Cup final while he was a reporter for the Denver Post.

• Long feature, Jason Wolf, for a story on how an East Buffalo youth football program dealt with the Tops supermarket shooting that happened near its field.

The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Dallas Morning News, the Star Tribune (Minneapolis), Los Angeles Times in Division A and the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Division B earned Grand Slam honors for top 10 in print portfolio, event coverage and project reporting.

The Boston Globe was a Triple Crown winner in Division A. In Division B, along with The News, the Charlotte Observer and the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch earned Triple Crowns. In Division C, the Lincoln Journal Star, the Daily Memphian, the Gazette (Colorado Springs) and the State (Columbia, S.C.) were winners, as was the Montgomery Advertiser in Division D.