The University at Buffalo football team put forth a lackluster effort through the bulk of the first half of a 55-27 loss to Liberty on Saturday at UB Stadium.

At some point, one had to wonder if they put forth any effort in the loss, one of the more lopsided of Maurice Linguist’s 2½-year tenure as UB’s head coach.

The Bulls are 0-3 for the second time in as many seasons, with one more nonconference game next weekend at Louisiana, before UB begins its Mid-American Conference schedule Sept. 30 at Akron.

There are many questions after this loss.

How will the Bulls make wholesale changes after losing to Football Championship Subdivision opponent Fordham and after initially spotting the Flames a 24-point lead in the first half?

Can the Bulls construct another massive turnaround in the next few weeks like they did last season after an 0-3 start?

The 28-point loss to Liberty (3-0) is the biggest scoring margin in a loss in Linguist's tenure as UB head coach; the previous gap was 27 points (45-18 loss to Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 9, 2021).

A sense of urgency needs to start next weekend, but should have started well before losing Saturday against Liberty.

How it happened

Nick Brown’s 39-yard field goal gave the Flames a 3-0 lead less than four minutes into the game, ending a nine-play drive that included Kaidon Salter’s 26-yard pass, which put the Flames at the UB 23. Salter then connected with Treon Sibley for a 56-yard touchdown with 5:43 left in the first quarter, a pass that sailed over leaping UB cornerback Clevester Hines III for a 10-0 lead.

On UB's ensuing drive, Liberty’s Brylon Green broke up Cole Snyder’s third-down pass intended for Marlyn Johnson, and Alex McNulty’s 39-yard field goal attempt went wide left, his second miss in as many attempts.

Less than four minutes into the second quarter, UB nickelback Amonte Strother was called for a 15-yard pass interference penalty that moved the Flames to the UB 42 -- and Salter connected with Elijah Smoot to give Liberty a 17-0 lead. With 8:33 left in the half, Salter’s 1-yard run gave Liberty a 24-0 lead. By that point, Salter had 246 yards of offense to UB’s 61 yards, but on the next drive, the Bulls finally discovered a sense of urgency.

Snyder threaded three passes of at least 15 yards on an eight-play drive that move the Bulls to the 37, a drive that ended with Snyder’s 7-yard touchdown pass to DJ Harding, which made it 24-7.

Then, with 28 seconds left in the half, Canisius High product Nik McMillan scored his first touchdown, on a 31-yard pass from Snyder, which capped a nine-play, 89 yard drive and cut Liberty’s lead to 24-14 at the half.

Brown’s second field goal – a 36-yard kick less than three minutes into the second half – came after Tyren Dupree’s second interception, which set up Liberty’s drive at the UB 19. The Flames opened the lead to 34-14 with 8:40 left in the third, on Smoot’s second touchdown, a 33-yard catch that came after UB couldn’t convert on fourth-and-3 from its own 42.

A pass interference call against Liberty’s Amarian Williams helped set up Snyder’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Ron Cook Jr., which cut Liberty’s lead to 34-21 with 4:20 left in the third. However, on the next drive, CJ Daniels caught Salter’s fourth touchdown pass for a 75-yard score and opened Liberty’s lead to 41-21 with 3:25 left in the third, followed by Austin Henderson’s 3-yard touchdown catch three seconds into the fourth.

Snyder threw his fourth touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Johnson five minutes into the fourth quarter, but the Flames scored two more touchdowns to open their lead to 28 points.

Top players

Kaidon Salter, quarterback, Liberty: Salter threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns on 16 for 26 passing, and ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Cole Snyder, quarterback, UB: Snyder was the lone bright spot in the game. Snyder was 29-for-51 passing for 276 yards and a career-best four touchdown passes.

Next

UB faces Louisiana at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in Lafayette, La., its final non-conference game.