Buffalo Diesel reaches NABF semifinals

Buffalo Diesel advanced to the semifinals of the Charles Blackburn NABF Majors World Series with a 13-1 quarterfinal win in seven innings over the South Bend (Ind.) Royals on Saturday at C.O. Brown Stadium in Battle Creek, Mich.

The game was scheduled for nine innings. It was ended under “mercy” rules after the Royals were retired in the bottom of the seventh. Diesel had scored four times in the top of the inning to establish its 10-run lead.

Jake Harford, who did not get through the first inning in Diesel’s tournament opener, redeemed himself with a complete-game performance. The former Silver Creek and Fredonia State hurler was bothered by a tired arm, walked three and hit a batter before he was relieved on Wednesday in what became a 7-1 Diesel victory over St. John’s Leftys of Pittsburgh. Saturday he allowed only four hits and struck out nine.

Mike Wagner, Nick Jasinski and Max Giordano had three hits each for Diesel. Matt Wietelspach, Wagner and Tom LaCongo contributed two-run singles to the Diesel scoring innings and Giordano hit a two-run homer. Diesel had 18 hits in all.

The Diesel will take on North Jersey Sox in one of two semifinal games scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday. The championship game will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.