Buffalo-born Hagen Kearney finishes 17th in Olympic snowboard cross

Buffalo-born Hagen Kearney finished 17th in the men’s snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Kearney finished third in his heat behind U.S. teammate Nick Baumgartner and Japan’s Yoshiki Takahara, with the top three in each heat advancing to the quarterfinals. He finished 0.25 seconds behind.

Kearney, who placed 13th in South Korea in 2018, was seventh after the initial qualifying run in a time for 1, minute, 17.81 seconds.

Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria won the gold medal in a photo finish over Canada’s Eliot Grondin and Italy's Omar Visintin. It was the first Olympic medal for any of the top three finishers.

Kearney was born in the Buffalo area but grew up in Bradford, Pa., before his family relocated to Colorado as his interest in snowboarding grew.