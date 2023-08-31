Luis De Los Santos’ two-run triple was the key hit as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Indianapolis Indians 4-1 on Thursday at Sahlen Field for their fourth consecutive win.

The Bisons improved to 30-22 in the season’s second half, and 64-63 overall.

The Bisons scored first on Nathan Lukes’ third-inning single to left field that scored Tyler Heineman.

Indianapolis tied it in the fourth on Canaan Smith-Njigba’s ground-out.

Heineman started the Bisons’ sixth with a single to right that scored Addison Barger. De Los Santos’ triple was his first of the year and scored Heineman and Tanner Morris.

Right-hander Andrew Bash started for Buffalo and scattered six hits over 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run. It was his longest outing for the season for Buffalo or Double-A New Hampshire. Bash threw 71 pitches (51 strikes) and struck out four.

Paul Fry got the win (5-2) after pitching one scoreless inning.

Indianapolis was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners left on base. The Bisons weren’t much better – 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position (eight runners left on base).

Lukes and De Los Santos had two hits apiece for Buffalo.

The Indians and Bisons continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m.