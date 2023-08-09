PITTSFORD – Shaq Lawson is not prolific on the Platform Formerly Known As Twitter.

He will recruit former Clemson teammates (May 26 – DeAndre Hopkins). He will recall big games from college (June 27 – the Tigers’ Orange Bowl win over Ohio State in 2014). And he will salute current Buffalo Bills teammates (July 12 – Damar Hamlin and Dion Dawkins at the ESPYs).

But a week before he reported to training camp, Lawson turned the focus inward.

Accompanying a video of him training, he wrote: “I am going (to) let everyone keep sleeping on me. It’s time to wake them up.”

After practice here Wednesday morning, I asked Lawson if he embraces that under-the-radar, away-from-the-marquee role. You know, being one of The Other Guys at the Bills’ high-profile defensive end spot.

“I love that,” he said outside the team’s locker room at St. John Fisher. “My back is against the wall. I love betting on myself and then coming out here and proving year in and year out that I still got it.”

Lawson, 29, is in the prove-he’s-still-got-it-every-year portion of his career – this will be the third time in five seasons he is playing on an expiring contract. He lives in show-it mode. Match or exceed last year’s 15 games and 3½ sacks and he could carve out a niche with the Bills into his 30s. Really exceed it and there could be a market for him next March, but …

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” he said. “I saw that and learned about that when I first got into free agency (in 2020) and I went to go get my (money).”

Lawson was the Bills’ first-round pick by the previous regime in 2016. He played four years for the team and signed a three-year, $30 million contract ($21 million guaranteed) with Miami.

Initiate Lawson becoming a journeyman.

One year with Miami … and traded to Houston.

One preseason with Houston … and traded to the New York Jets.

One regular season with the Jets … and waived.

Three teams gave up on him in a span of 367 days.

“Miami, they let me be Shaq, but other places, I just kept to myself and wasn’t my typical self,” Lawson said. “If I made a play on the field, I let everybody know, but other than that, I had my head down. That’s not usually me. That’s not how I started my career. I had always been very talkative.”

Lawson returned to the Bills last year. From outside the team’s walls, it would seem the loquacious Lawson would be the opposite of coach Sean McDermott. And that might be true, but Lawson credits McDermott for his maturation.

“Last year, I tried to get back to being me and Coach McDermott has let me be Shaq – he’s let me be loud, let me talk junk and stuff like that,” Lawson said. “I didn’t have that in the past. Once I got the confidence last year of him saying, ‘Be you, be yourself,’ that made me even more comfortable here. … I wasn’t a pro at the beginning of my career (in 2016) and once McDermott got here (in ‘17), he changed me and made me the pro I am today.”

Lawson crossed paths with McDermott the other day at camp.

“I said, ‘Thank you, Coach. You really helped change my career,’ ” Lawson said.

Yes, a player can evolve after appearing in 85 regular season games. Work on different moves. Get stronger to stop the running game. Create study habits to diagnose protection schemes and tells. Become a better pro.

“You can’t keep your game the same, especially the older you get,” Lawson said. “You have to separate yourself. I’m just finding ways to develop what I did last year and build on that and be more of a pass rusher.”

Lawson has 25 career sacks. Where he fits in among the Bills’ defensive ends will crystallize this month. When healthy, Von Miller is the No. 1, followed by Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd and A.J. Epenesa.

When Lawson will be valuable is early in the season if Miller (knee) is initially unavailable. The Bills signed Floyd in May, pushing everybody but Miller and Rousseau down a peg in the order. But the best pass rushes have waves of players running on and off the field, which makes Lawson a part of the rotation.

(Will Boogie Basham be the odd player out and be inactive once Miller returns? The Bills will have some tricky roster math if they want to keep six ends. In McDermott’s first six Week 1 games, they have kept four, four, four, five, six and five defensive ends. They could carry Miller for one day and then put him on injured reserve for a minimum four games.)

I asked Lawson where he will fit in.

“Fit in? I’m the dog. I’m bringing that juice every day,” he said. “Whatever the coach needs me to do, I’m going to bring it – set the edge, stop the run, take up blocks. That’s where I fit in.”

Every team needs that type of confidence, a player who knows he can produce regardless of his role and when he is called upon.

Lawson knows the Bills and the Bills know him, giving him confidence he can wake people up who doubt he can be a difference maker.

“I took a minute this year to see what I wanted to do,” he said before climbing up the stairs to the campus dining hall. “I said, ‘The Bills know me. They know what type of Shaq they’re going to get.’”

Around the AFC East

Shaq Lawson is one of a handful of players to have played for three teams in the AFC since 2002, having been with the Bills, Jets and Dolphins. Ryan Fitzpatrick is another, having played with those three teams. No player has been with all four AFC East teams in that span, according to NFL Data's Tom Bliss. There have, however, been many players to appear with two AFC East teams. (Note: Outside the AFC East, the Bills and Washington share the most players in that span with 51, followed by Carolina with 45.)

Miami-NE: 58 (most in NFL)

Miami-Bills: 55

Miami-NY Jets: 51

NY Jets-NE: 54

NY Jets-Bills: 40

NE-Bills: 39