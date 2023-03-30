The Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits showed their support on social media Thursday for the “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign launched Monday by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

The $25 million campaign aims to raise awareness nationwide about soaring incidents of antisemitism online and in person.

The symbol of the campaign is a sky-blue square. The square fills a small portion of a black screen in the ads.

“This little blue square represents the Jewish population in the United States – 2.4%,” said Kraft, who was raised in Brookline, Mass., in an observant Orthodox Jewish family. “But we’re the victims of 55% of the hate crimes in this country.”

The campaign will feature emotive ads to be introduced by stars of top television shows such as NBC’s “The Voice,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and will air during the NFL draft and NBA and NHL playoffs, and also be promoted on social media by prominent influencers and organizations, said Matthew Berger, the foundation’s executive director.

The Bills quote-tweeted the campaign's initial tweet with the words, "Antisemitism has no place in our world," along with the campaign's hashtag.

Antisemitism has no place in our world.Use #🟦 to show your support and #StandUptoJewishHate https://t.co/4Ez5xfRn5H — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 30, 2023

The Sabres' message said, "Take a stand against antisemitism."

The Bandits tweeted: "Today and every day, we stand against antisemitism."

Today and every day, we stand against antisemitism. Show your support and use #🟦 to #StandUpToJewishHate https://t.co/3gHSvEfBoT — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) March 30, 2023

The three Buffalo teams are owned by Terry and Kim Pegula.

The campaign’s launch follows last week’s release of a report by the Anti-Defamation League asserting that antisemitic incidents in the U.S. rose 36% in 2022. The report tracked 3,697 incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault aimed at Jewish people and communities last year. It’s the third time in five years that the annual total has been the highest ever recorded since the group began collecting data in 1979.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, based at California State University, San Bernardino, reported last week that Jews were the most targeted of all U.S. religious groups in 2022 in 21 major cities, accounting for 78% of religious hate crimes.

Brian Levin, the center’s director, said he is concerned about brazen, public expressions of antisemitism, and the proliferation of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories online. A campaign against antisemitism that solicits the support of non-Jewish people can help create awareness, he said.

“It is so important to show that antisemitism is un-American,” Levin said. “If we can show non-Jews as allies, that could be powerful.”

In October, Kraft’s foundation aired a 30-second ad during a Patriots-Jets game urging the public to speak out against antisemitism. That ad came after antisemitic comments made by the music mogul formerly known as Kanye West and basketball star Kyrie Irving’s apparent support for an antisemitic film. “The rise of antisemitism, to me, is the real breakdown of what this society stands on,” Kraft said. “In my lifetime, I have never seen the way things are right now with this hatred against Jews.”

The mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018, in which 11 people were killed in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack, was a catalytic moment in his life, said Kraft. Two months after the shooting, he attended a Shabbat service at the synagogue, the day before his team was to play the Steelers.

Kraft established the foundation a year later, after he received the $1 million Genesis Prize, awarded to Jews who have achieved significant professional success and are committed to Jewish values. The annual award is given by the Genesis Prize Foundation.

In recent months, he has become a powerful voice against antisemitism. Kraft says he treasures the spiritual values he inherited from his parents, especially his father who skipped television and other pastimes to read the Torah.

“I was privileged to receive that upbringing,” he said. “It gave me a spiritual core no amount of money can buy.”

Kraft hopes the ad campaign will help “educate and empower all Americans to stand up against Jewish hate” and the blue square he wears on his lapel will become “a unifying symbol of solidarity” in that quest.

“I hope this campaign calls out hate against all communities – Black people, the LGBTQ community – just anyone who is experiencing hate,” he said. “My hope is this will become an effort that builds bridges with all Americans.”