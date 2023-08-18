As he dug into his lunch of crawfish etouffee with Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich in the spring, Dorian Williams didn’t get the feeling he was having the biggest job interview of his young life.

Babich traveled to New Orleans and the Tulane University campus for a pre-draft visit with Williams, a star linebacker for the Green Wave. But there was also food and conversation. Two guys talking football and life in a relaxed atmosphere.

“Coach Bobby and me sat down and we got to know each other a little bit,” Williams told The Buffalo News. “We were just chopping it up. It was great.”

The Bills made a great impression on Williams, and vice versa – they drafted him in the third round (No. 91 overall). Playing outside linebacker with the second-team defense, Williams made a team-high seven tackles in 41 snaps last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I thought he did a good job of playing fast and playing physical, and you can build off things like that,” coach Sean McDermott said.

Early in the draft process, the Bills deduced Williams could play fast and physical, but they wanted to test Williams’ football intelligence.

Clubs are allowed to host 30 players at their facilities for pre-draft visits, but aren’t allowed to put them through an on-field workout. If the Bills visit a player on his campus, a workout is permitted, in addition to the classroom work and other meetings. It allows for more 1-on-1 time between team and player and serves as a final cross-check of sorts.

Among this year’s six-player draft class, the Bills held on-campus workouts with Williams (Babich) and wide receiver Justin Shorter (receivers coach Adam Henry traveled to Gainesville, Fla.).

Bills director of player personnel Terrence Gray told The News in May that the visits are “more to confirm (the evaluation). Traditionally, we’ve done private visits here since (general manager) Brandon (Beane) has been here, and they’re very helpful – it can go one of two ways: ‘Yes, we like him,’ or, ‘These are the concerns.’ ”

Babich’s cross-checking trip was to evaluate how Williams would retain and present information. Babich would teach him a concept on the board … and then erase it … and then have Williams teach it to him.

“I knew watching the tape what he could do physically,” Babich said. “I wanted to see his mental processes – his ability to follow instructions in drills, his ability to get on the board and put him in the fire about teaching him the Bills’ defense that he had never heard before in his life. I would put him through exercise of, ‘What if this happens?’ or ‘What do you do here?’ He showed a mental capacity.”

Williams was able to translate some of his Tulane defense into explaining the Bills’ concepts.

“It was a learning curve and an experience I never had before,” he said. “But it was a great challenge, and I loved it. I just had to know where everybody fit and the ‘why’ of how we do things.”

On the field, Babich put Williams through several drills. That was easy, compared to the whiteboard crash course.

The learning continued when Williams joined the Bills for rookie minicamp. Versatility for a backup player is supreme, so the Bills first taught him the middle linebacker spot, the theory being that knowledge would help him at outside linebacker, the spot he now works exclusively.

“What Dorian’s biggest hurdle has been is the complexity and the details of what we ask – and we ask at a high level,” Babich said. “He’s made tremendous strides.”

Williams was active against the Colts, playing man and zone coverage, running a delayed blitz and taking on All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on several run plays. Williams is expected to play significant snaps Saturday at Pittsburgh.

He has been taught the defense during several installs – rookie camp, organized team activities, minicamp and training camp. All with the goal of him playing with speed and instincts if called upon in the regular season.

“Obviously, his physical tools are there,” Babich said. “It’s (now about) how can we get him to play the fastest he can possibly play to effect the game in a positive way for the Bills.”