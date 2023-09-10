Their evaluations completed and infatuation confirmed, the Buffalo Bills entered draft week in April hopeful about adding Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid to the franchise’s collection of skill-position talent.

Drafting Kincaid would trigger the Bills’ desired philosophical shift from majoring in three-receiver/one-tight end personnel (referred to as “11”) to emphasizing two-receiver/two-tight end (referred to as “12”), with the goal to make their offense more diversified.

But first, a final phone call. Bills tight end Dawson Knox was entering the first year of a $52 million contract and wasn’t just Option A at his position, he was Every Option – he caught 97 passes in 2021-22; the team’s other tight ends combined for 18.

The Bills told Knox of Plan DK2.

“I’m glad they did that, because if they hadn’t, in my head I would have been like, ‘Now I’m competing against him for some 11 personnel stuff,’ ” Knox told The Buffalo News. “After they called, I was like, ‘OK, if we really want to start going with this 12 personnel, that will be really fun.’ ”

The Bills traded picks 27 and 130 to Jacksonville to move up two spots for Kincaid, the first tight end selected. And Knox is right – this could be fun for the Bills as they start pursuit of their first Super Bowl title.

Two tight ends who can win matchups against linebackers and safeties. Two tight ends who can be lined up all over the formation. Two tight ends who can provide quarterback Josh Allen with high-percentage passes. And two tight ends who can take some of the pressure off wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had 60 more catches last year than any teammate.

In the spread offense world of college football, tight ends are more receivers than people-moving blockers, making them ideal to be instant NFL contributors. If they can be functional blockers, defenses are on the heels of their collective cleats, wondering if the tight end will engage in a run block only to run a route or motion out of the “core” of the formation and excel in open space.

According to Football Outsiders, the Bills used “12” personnel on an NFL-low 4% of their offensive snaps last year. Half the league (16 out of 32 teams) used “12” on at least 20% of their snaps, led by Green Bay and Seattle (30%) and Kansas City (28%).

The Bills have joined the Tight End Pass-Catching Race.

“It’s nice to see how it’s evolved over the last 20 years,” said Bills tight ends coach Rob Boras, in his 20th year as an NFL assistant. “It’s gone from the 265-pound tight end that was really another (offensive) tackle to now trying to find somebody who can move the chains and be dynamic as a receiver.”

Evolution of position

The YouTube video was grainy, but San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow jumped off the screen. A big man (6-foot-5, 251 pounds) who could be a serviceable run- and pass-blocker, yes. But what made him impossible to miss was his ability to get open and catch passes from quarterback Dan Fouts. Both are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Winslow became the first tight end to lead the NFL in catches, and did it twice (89 in 1980 and 88 in ’81).

Winslow’s masterpiece was in a Jan. 2, 1982, AFC divisional round playoff game at Miami. In a 41-38 overtime victory, he caught 13 passes for 166 yards and blocked a field goal. The scene of him being helped off the field by two teammates due to exhaustion and cramping is indelible.

(Charting the plays for his father, Miami coach Don Shula, on the sideline was 17-year old Mike Shula, using the same type of four-color pen he carries to Bills practice every day as a senior offensive assistant.)

Winslow’s usage in the game was innovative and a full-on presentation of the future. The Chargers prioritized 11 and 21 (two-back) personnel, leaving Winslow as the only tight end and the chess piece of all chess pieces.

Traditional tight end (three-point stance): Seven catches.

H-back (detached from the line of scrimmage): Three catches.

Wide receiver: Two catches.

Slot receiver: One catch.

On a 7-yard catch, Winslow motioned from H-back to wide right and ran a quick slant. On his 25-yard touchdown, he ran down the left seam, saw outside leverage from a Dolphins safety, and slightly pivoted inside to get open.

Tight end was a premier pass-catching position in the 1980s.

In addition to Winslow, the Raiders’ Todd Christensen twice led the league in receptions (92 in 1983 and 95 in ’86). But as the league cracked down on physical play by cornerbacks, receivers had more room to operate and excel. Since 1987, a tight end has led the NFL in catches just once (Kansas City’s Tony Gonzalez with 102 in 2004). From 1987-99, there was only one tight end season of at least 88 catches (New England’s Ben Coates with 96 in ’94) and the Bills had only one 50-catch season by a tight end (Pete Metzelaars with 68 in ’93).

Current Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio entered the league as New Orleans’ linebackers coach in 1985 and is in his 23rd year as a coordinator (Carolina, Indianapolis, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco and the Dolphins) or play-calling head coach (Denver). Back in the Saints’ days, Fangio estimated the defense was in “base” (four defensive backs) on 65-70% of the snaps. Now that rate is flipped … and then some. Last year, per Football Outsiders, the Bills were in nickel (five defensive backs) or dime (six) on 80% of the snaps.

“It’s based on what the offense is doing and who their tight ends are,” Fangio told The Buffalo News. “If their second tight end is more like a third receiver, you play accordingly in (nickel or dime).”

Gonzalez and Antonio Gates, who played college basketball at California and Kent State, respectively, led the early-to-mid 2000s charge to change the position. Tight ends could be matchup migraines.

In 2003, four tight ends had at least 50 catches. Two years later, 12 tight ends reached that mark. And the current streak is 14 years with at least 11 tight ends reaching 50 catches (including 20 in ’16 and 16 last year).

“It’s completely evolved to the point where you just don’t see what we call the ‘wide tight end’ – that big blocker – anymore,” Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said. “These guys now are more athletic and skilled. Can they block? Yes. You’re having to redesign some run plays where you’re not asking them to block defensive ends and they’re holding up.”

Seizing on versatility

The Bills met with Kincaid at the scouting combine in February, but his back injury prevented a Pro Day workout, and they didn’t use one of their allotted 30 visits to host him in Orchard Park. Boras met with him via Zoom. A native of Glen Ellyn, Ill., in Chicago’s western suburbs, Boras is admittedly a fast talker. His goal of the session?

“I-tried-to-talk-as-fast-as-I-could-like-we-were-in-a-meeting,” said Boras, speeding up his speech pattern. “I wanted to see if he could hang with me. I was trying to teach him plays and him regurgitate it back and see just how quickly he was able to use Buffalo Bills (terminology) and not throwing it back to me in Utah’s language. He did a really good job.”

Once Kincaid was drafted and arrived in town for rookie camp in early May, his challenge was to learn the offense so quickly and so well that Allen wouldn’t have to slow down to accommodate him.

“And Dalton’s lived up to that,” Boras said. “We’re spoon-feeding him, but we’re also throwing him out there and letting him evolve. The intelligence and instincts are the things that really stand out right now.”

Kincaid is up to speed, and the Bills fast-tracked him during training camp and the preseason. He has looked the part, leading to the key question entering Monday night’s opener at the New York Jets: When the Bills have Knox and Kincaid on the field together, do they want the defense in base or sub-package?

If an opponent has a smaller nickel corner, the Bills might want to scheme up a bigger-and-stronger tight end against him. If an opponent is committed to playing base to be effective stopping the Bills’ run game, Kincaid/Knox vs. a linebacker is enticing to exploit.

“I start salivating when I get a linebacker on me,” Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert told The News after an Eagles training camp practice. “I feel I’m more athletic than most linebackers. And then if it’s a safety, my biggest thing is using head(-fake) deception like nods to put a seed of doubt in their mind and do something like looking right when you’re breaking left or doing a 1-2 step at the top of the route to create separation.”

In the offseason, the New York Giants acquired veteran Darren Waller, who hopes to re-ignite his career (90 catches in ’19 and 107 in ’20) after two injury-plagued seasons. At 255 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the 2015 scouting combine.

“If you have two tight ends on the field, defenses usually go with a base personnel or even an extra linebacker,” Waller told The News. “If they do that, somebody like Dalton, because he’s so smooth as a route-runner, he can separate from a linebacker more times than not. And the defense puts a nickel on the field, and that gives them one less run-stopping defender. You can have an advantage as offense in the run game one week and in the pass game the next week.”

Waller hits an important point: Two versatile tight ends gives a play-caller options. It must be a selfless position, because if the run game is humming, the tight ends’ pass-catching numbers will suffer.

“When you play the elite receivers, you know where they’re going to be – split out and matched against a (defensive back),” Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich said. "Tight ends, it’s a little bit trickier. If they’re in-line (next to a tackle), is it a run? Do we as a defense have to react to play-action, and (the tight end) is then probably getting a cleaner release than a corner that’s pressed on the elite receiver. Any time at any position you have versatility in what you’re able to do, that creates issues for a defense.”

50-50 club possible?

What are the possibilities for DK2? No Bills tight end duo has caught at least 50 passes each in the same season.

“Oh, wow,” Knox said. “Fifty each? Definitely a fun goal we can shoot for.”

A great objective, but a rare achievement. In the last 20 years, two 50-catch tight ends on the same team has happened only five times. The New England duo of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez achieved it twice (2011-12) and the most recent duo was Philadelphia’s Goedert and Zach Ertz in ‘19.

The Patriots’ offense went through Gronkowski and Hernandez in 2011 (combined 169 catches). In the AFC title game win over Baltimore, they had a combined 19 catches for 153 yards. They lined up all over the formation, including Hernandez in the backfield.

The Bills are still looking for their first 30-30 duo at tight end.

Another factor that makes 50-50 a tough chore is the NFL transition for a tight end. Only six first-round tight ends have caught at least 50 passes as a rookie. The people covering them are better, ditto for the players they are asked to block.

On Monday night’s first play, Allen could look right and have Diggs and Knox out wide and in the slot, respectively, look left and have Davis and Kincaid out wide and in the slot, respectively. Block up the Jets’ front and the menu of possibilities for Allen are buffet-line like.

“If teams want to play man-to-man (coverage), getting Dawson or Dalton lined up on a safety or linebacker gives us the ability to run it better out of ‘12’ personnel and force the defense’s hand,” Allen told The Buffalo News. “I know we’ve run ‘12’ in the past, but we haven’t had the guys we have right now and it’s good to see us utilizing it.”

50-50 Tight End Club

In Bills history, they have never had two tight ends with at least 50 catches in the same season. In the last 20 years, it has happened only five times in the NFL:

2005 Tennessee

Erron Kinney and Ben Troupe (55 apiece).

2011 New England

Rob Gronkowski (91) and Aaron Hernandez (79).

2012 New England

Gronkowski (55) and Hernandez (51).

2016 Houston

C.J. Fiedorowicz (54) and Ryan Griffin (50).

2019 Philadelphia

Zach Ertz (88) and Dallas Goedert (58).

Bills’ 50-catch tight ends

In franchise history, the Bills have had a 50-catch tight end season only five times:

Pete Metzelaars, 1993 (68)

Charles Clay, 2016 (56)

Scott Chandler, 2013 (53)

Jay Riemersma, 2001 (53)

Clay, 2015 (51)

*The Bills have 12 seasons in which a tight end has caught 40-49 passes, including Dawson Knox (49 in 2021 and 48 in ’22).

First round TE production

Since 1970, the Bills have drafted four first-round tight ends, including Dalton Kincaid this year. A look at the NFL first-round rookie tight ends with at least 50 catches and the Bills’ production:

Top rookie tight ends

Player, Team, Year, Catches

Keith Jackson, Philadelphia, 1988, 81

Jeremy Shockey, New York Giants, 2002, 74

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta, 2021, 68

Evan Engram, New York Giants, 2017, 64

Charle Young, Philadelphia, 1973, 55

Jermaine Gresham, Cincinnati, 2010, 52

Bills’ first-round tight ends

Player, Year, Catches

Tony Hunter, 1983, 36

Paul Seymour, 1973, 10

Rueben Gant, 1974, 0