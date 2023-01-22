Buffalo Beauts snap losing streak, split weekend series with Metropolitan Riveters

The Buffalo Beauts snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory against the Metropolitan Riveters on Saturday night at Northtown Center.

Lovisa Berndtsson stopped 41 of 42 shots for the Beauts’ first victory since Nov. 6.

Buffalo made the most of its 16 shots on goal with scores from Whitney Dove on the power play in the first period, Jessica Healey late in the opening period, Courtney Maud midway through the second period and an empty-netter from Claudia Kepler.

On Sunday, the Riveters bounced back with an 8-2 victory in a game that featured 11 penalties. The Riveters had 49 shots on goal compared to 20 for the Beauts.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored on the power play at 17:16 of the second period to give the Beauts a 2-1 lead. Former Beaut Kelly Babstock evened the score at 2-2 less than a minute later. Metropolitan (5-11) then scored six goals in the third period for the victory.

Babstock had two goals and an assist, Minttu Tuominen had a goal and two assists, and Kennedy Ganser had three assists.

Grant-Mentis finished with a goal and an assist and Maud had the other goal for Buffalo.

The Beauts (2-10-2) return to action Feb. 4-5 at the Toronto Six.