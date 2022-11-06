Buffalo Beauts open season with weekend split against newcomer Montreal

Autumn MacDougall scored in the third period and Tera Hofmann stopped 31 of 33 shots in her debut to lift the Buffalo Beats to a 3-2 victory against the Montreal Force on Sunday at Northtown Center.

The expansion Force, playing in its first games in the Premier Hockey Federation, won Saturday’s opener 5-4, in a shootout.

On Sunday, the Beauts got first period goals from Whitney Dove at 12:52 and Allison Attea at 19:03 to take a 2-0 lead.

The Force scored early in the second on a goal by Deziray De Sous and tied the score less than four minutes into the third period as Kristina Shanahan scored.

MacDougall’s game-winner came at the 8:10 mark on an assist from Anjelica Diffendal.

Montreal finished with 17 shots in the third period to just one for the Beauts.

On Saturday night, the shootout went eight rounds before Montreal’s Samantha Isbell scored and the Beauts’ Michaela Boyle was unable to answer. Montreal won the shootout 2-1.

Montreal scored twice in a span of nine seconds late in the third period to take a 4-3 lead, but the Beauts’ Claudia Kepler answered at the 16:22 mark to knot the score at 4-4.

Diffendal, Antonia Matkza and Dove also scored for Buffalo. Dominique Kremer and Mikyla Grant-Mentis had two assists each.

The Beauts next travel to Milford, Conn., for games against the Connecticut Whale on Nov. 19 and 20.