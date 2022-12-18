Buffalo Beauts lose twice to Toronto Six, including in outdoor game

The Buffalo Beauts lost two games to the Toronto Six, including the third Buffalo Believes Classic outdoor game Friday at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The Beauts, now 1-2 in the outdoor showcase, lost 2-1 on Friday and 6-4 on Saturday at Northtown Center.

On Friday, Lexi Templeman scored the game-winner for Toronto at 12:10 of the third period. The Beauts had tied the game 30 seconds into the second period on a Claudia Kepler goal after Toronto had taken an early 1-0 lead as league-leading goal scorer Brittany Howard tallied her 12th of the season at 3:34 into the game.

Former Beauts goaltender Carly Jackson made 29 saves for the win in her first game against her former team to lead the first-place Six (7-1).

The Beauts struggled on the power play, going 0 for 5.

On Saturday, Toronto scored three goals in the final six minutes, including an empty-netter to rally from a 4-3 deficit. The Beauts had led the game at 2-1, 3-1, 3-2 and 4-3, but Kati Tabin scored the equalizer at the 14:30 mark and Shiann Darkangelo scored her second of the night for the game-winner at 17:11. Breanne Wilson-Bennett then added an empty-netter. Toronto outscored Buffalo 4-1 in the third period.

Beauts goaltender Kassidy Sauve was injured in Friday’s loss and did not play Saturday.

Buffalo got three power-play goals Saturday from Summer-Rae Dobson, Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Dominique Kremer. Kepler had an even-strength goal for the other Beauts goal.

The Beauts (1-4-1) return after the holiday break Jan. 7 against the Minnesota Whitecaps at Northtown Center.