Buffalo Bandits use third-quarter rally to beat Philadelphia Wings

The Buffalo Bandits scored six consecutive goals in the third quarter to erase a three-goal deficit at halftime and went on to a 13-9 victory against the Philadelphia Wings on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

After trailing 6-3 at intermission, the Bandits got two goals from Dalton Sulver and scores from Kyle Buchanan, Tehoka Nanticoke, Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith to take a 9-6 lead.

Philadelphia added two goals early in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 9-8. Brad McCulleyanswered for the Bandits at the 2:47 mark of the fourth for the eventual game-winner. The Bandits then added three more goals.

Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc stopped 45 of the 54 shots he faced.

Smith had two goals and seven assists for the Bandits. Byrne had a goal and four assists.

Buchanan finished two goals and two assists and had the 200th goal of his career.

The Bandits improved to 5-2 heading into Saturday night’s game against the New York Riptide at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.