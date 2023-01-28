 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo Bandits use third-quarter rally to beat Philadelphia Wings

  • Updated
  • 0
Bandits Mammoth Lacrosse

Buffalo Bandits players congratulate Kyle Buchanan (91) on a goal against the Colorado Mammoth during the first half of Game 3 of the National Lacrosse League finals at the KeyBank Center on June 18, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bandits scored six consecutive goals in the third quarter to erase a three-goal deficit at halftime and went on to a 13-9 victory against the Philadelphia Wings on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

After trailing 6-3 at intermission, the Bandits got two goals from Dalton Sulver and scores from Kyle Buchanan, Tehoka Nanticoke, Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith to take a 9-6 lead.

Philadelphia added two goals early in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 9-8. Brad McCulleyanswered for the Bandits at the 2:47 mark of the fourth for the eventual game-winner. The Bandits then added three more goals.

Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc stopped 45 of the 54 shots he faced.

Smith had two goals and seven assists for the Bandits. Byrne had a goal and four assists.

Buchanan finished two goals and two assists and had the 200th goal of his career.

People are also reading…

The Bandits improved to 5-2 heading into Saturday night’s game against the New York Riptide at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News