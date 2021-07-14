Buffalo Bandits to play in NLL East, new playoff format announced

The Buffalo Bandits will play in the eight-team Eastern Conference as the National Lacrosse League announced the conference alignments and playoff format for the 2021-22 season, which begins Dec. 3-4.
The East has eight teams: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New York Riptide, Rochester Knighthawks, Philadelphia Wings and Toronto Rock. Six teams are in the West: Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Panther City Lacrosse Club, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush and Vancouver Warriors.
The top four teams in the East and top three in the West will advance to the playoffs. The eighth playoff spot will go to the team with the better record between the fifth-place team in the East and the fourth-place team in the West, based on the NLL tiebreaker. The first round is single elimination with the second round and the NLL Finals will be best of three.
All 14 teams will play an 18-game schedule followed by the playoffs and the championship series.
The Bandits face Calgary in the season opener Dec. 3.