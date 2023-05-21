The Buffalo Bandits now know their opponent and the schedule for the National Lacrosse League Finals after defending champion Colorado finished off the West Conference final with a 9-7 victory Saturday against Colorado.

The series is a rematch of last year’s finals, won by Colorado in three games. The Mammoth lost Game 1 at KeyBank Center and then won Game 2 in Denver and then won 10-8 in a decisive Game 3 in downtown Buffalo.

The series opens May 27 at KeyBank Center with a 7 p.m. faceoff. Game 2 is at 4 p.m. ET on May 29 in Ball Arena in Denver. If necessary, Game 3 is back at KeyBank Center on June 3 for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff.

The Bandits are in the NLL Finals for the third consecutive edition dating to 2019 (there were no playoffs in 2020 and no season in 2021) and the fourth time in the last six playoff finals.

Buffalo is aiming for its first championship since 2008 in its 12th appearance in the finals.

The Bandits have been dominant in the playoffs, with a 51-21 advantage in three games and no games closer than nine goals. Buffalo beat Rochester in the quarterfinals 20-8 and then swept Toronto in the East final 14-5 and 17-8.

Colorado has had a more difficult path as all three games in the West final were decided by two goals or less. The Mammoth won Game 1, 8-7, lost to Calgary 13-12 in Game 2 and then won 9-7.

The Bandits and Mammoth met once in the regular season in mid-March in KeyBank Center. The Bandits allowed five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter and lost 13-8 to snap a six-game winning streak at the time.

Josh Byrne had a goal and five assists to lead Buffalo. Chris Cloutier had two goals and three assists, Dhane Smith had four assists and Chase Fraser had two goals.

Bandits goalie Matt Vinc stopped 32 of 45 shots. Dillon Ward, who won the NLL Finals MVP in his last visit to Buffalo, stopped 38 of 46 shots.

Eli McLaughlin had three goals and two assists; Zed Williams added two goals and three assists; Ryan Lee had six assists; and Tyson Gibson had a goal and three assists.

Williams is a Silver Creek graduate and a member of the Seneca Nation’s Wolf Clan who attended the University of Virginia.

The last meeting ended as Brad McCulley and Josh Sullivan got into a fight with a minute remaining so it will be interesting how much carryover there is to start the series.