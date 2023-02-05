The Buffalo Bandits moved into first place in the East with a 13-10 victory against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The Bandits, who won their third consecutive game, improved to 7-2. Rochester is 6-2, a half-game back.

Dhane Smith had four goals and six assists; Brady McCulley had two goals sand three assists; and Tehoka Nanticoke added a goal and three assists for the Bandits, who were without NLL leading scorer Josh Byrne. Byrne is sidelined with an injury.

Rochester was led by former Bishop Timon star Connor Fields, with three goals and four assists. Ryan Smith had three goals and three assists, and Holden Cattoni added a goal and three assists.

Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc stopped 47 shots on 57 attempts.

Buffalo trailed 5-1 early in the second quarter but scored three goals in the final 5:12 before halftime to cut the deficit to 5-4.

The Bandits then outscored Rochester, 7-1, in the third quarter on goals from seven different players for an 11-6 advantage.

Rochester cut the margin to three twice in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

The Bandits are off next week before hosting the Philadelphia Wings on Feb. 18 at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is 7:30 p.m.