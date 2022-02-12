 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bandits suffer first loss of the season, 12-10 to Toronto
  • Updated
Bandits take on Georgia at the Key Bank Center (copy)

Connor Fields, pictured against Georgia, notched a hat trick for the Buffalo Bandits in Saturday's 12-10 loss to Toronto.

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

After fighting back to tie the score, the Buffalo Bandits allowed three consecutive goals in the final five minutes and fell to the Toronto Rock, 12-10, Saturday in Hamilton, Ont.

The Bandits, who were 6-0 for the first time since 1996, suffered their first loss of the season.

Kyle Buchanan’s power-play goal at 7:57 of the fourth quarter evened the score at 9-9, before the Rock quickly moved to a 12-9 advantage. Dhane Smith scored with 1:29 remaining for the Bandits’ final tally.

Buffalo had to play from behind most of the game after the Rock opened a 4-1 lead after the first quarter. Connor Fields tied the game at 4-4 at 10:02 of the second, but the Rock built an 8-4 halftime lead. Tom Schreiber had four first-half goals for Toronto.

Fields finished with three goals, Smith had two goals and three assists, and Chris Cloutier had three assists.

Next up for the Bandits are the Albany Firebirds, who visit KeyBank Center on Feb. 18.

