Buffalo Bandits' regular season schedule set as National Lacrosse League returns

Twenty-one months after Buffalo and Calgary met in the last National Lacrosse League championships series, the two teams will open the 2021-22 regular season at KeyBank Center.

The Bandits' home opener against the Roughnecks is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, according to the schedule announced Wednesday by the league. Calgary won the championship, two games to none, in the finals of the last NLL season completed before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buffalo will play 18 games in the 2021-22 regular season. The Bandits' last game was a 13-9 victory over the Halifax Thunderbirds on Feb. 29, 2020. Subsequently, the NLL announced the postponement, then the cancellation of the rest of the season. The 2020-21 season was never played.

The new season figures to be one of the most anticipated in recent years by Bandits followers with the addition of local product Connor Fields. The former Bishop Timon-St. Jude and University at Albany star was obtained in a trade Aug. 8 from the San Diego Gulls.

Fields had 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points for San Diego in 2019-20, his rookie season.