The Buffalo Bandits have found another gear in the National Lacrosse League playoffs.

The Bandits finished off a sweep of the Toronto Rock in the Eastern Conference final with a 17-8 victory in Game 2 on Saturday night in Hamilton, Ont.

That followed a 14-5 victory Friday in Game 1 at KeyBank Center and a 20-8 victory against Rochester in the NLL quarterfinals.

That’s three playoff games and a 51-21 advantage in scoring and no game closer than nine goals.

The Bandits head to the NLL Finals for the third consecutive time (2019, 2022 and this year) and the fourth time in the last six finals. There were no playoffs in 2020 and no season in 2021. They are seeking their first championship since 2008 when the Bandits won the NLL Champion’s Cup and will be making their league-record 12th finals appearance.

Buffalo awaits the winner of the Western Conference final between defending NLL champion Colorado and Calgary. That series is tied 1-1 after Calgary’s 13-12 win Saturday night. Game 3 is May 20.

The Bandits are the No. 1 overall seed and will have home-field advantage. Tickets are on sale, though the schedule is not yet set.

On Saturday, Chris Cloutier had six goals and two assists. Josh Byrne had two goals and eight assists; Dhane Smith had two goals and six assists. Tehoka Nanticoke had three goals, including two in a decisive run in the second quarter, and also had an assist.

Matt Vinc stopped 33 of 41 shots to add to his league record with his 27th postseason victory.

The game was tied 4-4 early in the second quarter, but the Bandits scored seven unanswered goals in 3 minutes, 49 seconds to break open the game and take an 11-4 lead at halftime.

Cloutier had four of the seven goals in the second quarter, including three during the decisive run. Nanticoke had two during the run and Smith and Curt Fraser each found the net.

Toronto, which lost four of five games between the teams this season, cut the lead to 13-7 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Byrne scored with 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter and the Bandits added three goals in the fourth quarter, including two by Cloutier.