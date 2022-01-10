Buffalo Bandits move game to Friday to avoid conflict with Bills playoffs

The Buffalo Bandits have moved Saturday’s scheduled game against the Georgia Swarm at KeyBank Center to Friday to avoid a conflict with the Bills playoff game. Game time remains 7:30 p.m.
Fans with tickets for Saturday’s game can use them for Friday’s game. Call 716-855-4100 or email Account.Services@sabres.com with questions.
The Bandits will host “The Office Night” on Friday, putting a spotlight on the beloved NBC sitcom. Ticket packages that include “Buffalo Branch” T-shirts are available for $30. For information, bandits.com/single-game-tickets/