Buffalo Bandits hold off Albany to move to East Conference final series

The Buffalo Bandits scored four goals in the third quarter to break a halftime tie and went on to a 10-5 victory against the Albany FireWolves late Saturday in the National Lacrosse League playoffs at KeyBank Center.

With the victory, the Bandits advance to the East Conference final series against Toronto, a 14-13 overtime winner Friday against Halifax. Game 1 is May 15 at 6 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

Matt Vinc made 45 saves in the victory, the 22nd playoff victory of his career. The five goals allowed equals his fewest of the regular season. The performance also included stopping a penalty shot attempt by Kyle Benesch, the FireWolves' second-leading scorer, in the fourth quarter.

The teams were tied 2-2 at halftime, but Buffalo scored eight goals in the final 30 minutes to beat Albany for the third time this season.

Dhane Smith had two goals and four assists, and Josh Byrne and Connor Fields each had two goals and two assists.

Ian MacKay, Chris Cloutier, Steve Priolo and Frank Brown also scored for Buffalo.

Smith and Byrne each scored in the opening 1:32 of the second half as the Bandits took a 4-2 lead.

Reilly O'Connor helped Albany cut the lead to 5-4 at the 9:05 mark, but Fields answered at 11:16 with a power-play goal that proved to be the game-winner.

Buffalo had an 6-4 edge going into the final 15 minutes. Fields scored at 12:31 to give the Bandits an 8-5 lead and Buffalo added two empty-netters to set the final margin.

A key part of the victory was holding Albany star Joe Resetarits, a Hamburg native, to just one goal, thanks to the defensive work of Priolo, the Bandits' captain. Resetarits led the league in goals in the regular season.

The Bandits will attempt to make their 11th championship appearance in franchise history, but must get past Toronto, which won both meetings in the regular season. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for May 21 at the FirstOntario Centre, with Game 3 scheduled for May 28 at KeyBank Center.