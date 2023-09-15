The Buffalo Bandits have six picks in Saturday’s National Lacrosse League draft.

As the league champions, the Bandits were scheduled to have the final pick in each round, though compensatory picks and trades have changed the draft order in some rounds.

The Bandits’ first pick comes at No. 15 in Round 1.

The draft begins at 2 p.m. from Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville, Ontario, and is being streamed on NLL.com. Albany has the No. 1 overall pick. Forward Dyson Williams from Duke is considered the top-ranked prospect.

The Bandits’ original second-round pick belongs to Calgary via a trade for defenseman Kellen LeClair that was made before the start of last season. Buffalo added a compensatory pick in Round 2 at No. 38 overall.

Here are the Bandits’ scheduled selections:

First round: No. 15.

Second round: No. 38 (compensatory).

Third round: No. 53.

Fourth round: No. 68.

Fifth round: No. 82.

Sixth round: No. 97.