The Buffalo Bandits allowed five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter and lost 13-8 to the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday at KeyBank Center in a rematch of last season’s National Lacrosse League finals.

The Bandits had their six-game winning streak snapped but they remain atop the East standings at 10-4. Buffalo could have clinched a playoff berth with a victory and will try again when the Bandits play at San Diego on March 25.

Josh Byrne had a goal and five assists to lead Buffalo. Chris Cloutier had two goals and three assists, Dhane Smith had four assists and Chase Fraser had two goals.

Bandits goalie Matt Vinc stopped 32 of 45 shots. Dillon Ward, who won the NLL Finals MVP in his last visit to Buffalo, stopped 38 of 46 shots.

With the Bandits trailing 8-7, Byrne beat Ward with 12:33 remaining in the game to tie the score. The Bandits would not score again.

Colin Robinson then scored to give the Mammoth (6-6) a lead it would not surrender. Robinson finished his hat trick with another goal and Eli McLaughlin tallied for an 11-8 lead.

McLaughlin then scored again before Anthony Joaquim finished things off with 1:58 remaining.

McLaughlin had three goals and two assists; Zed Williams added two goals and three assists; Ryan Lee had six assists; and Tyson Gibson had a goal and three assists.

Brad McCulley and Josh Sullivan then got into a fight with a minute remaining to the delight of the fans.

The Bandits jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first quarter, but Colorado climbed back into the game and led 7-6 at halftime.