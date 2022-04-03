Buffalo Bandits fall in thriller to Colorado, 15-14

Connor Robinson scored with one minute remaining in regulation as the Colorado Mammoth beat the Bandits, 15-14, late Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

The teams were tied entering the fourth quarter at 10-10 and the final period featured four ties and five lead changes.

The Bandits (13-2) had their seven-game winning streak snapped and they have a three-game lead over the Toronto Rock in the East. Buffalo has already clinched a National Lacrosse League playoff spot.

Robinson’s goal came after Buffalo’s Chase Fraser had tied the game at 14-14 at the 13:07 mark.

The Bandits had tied the goal and taken a 13-12 lead on consecutive goals, with the go-ahead score coming from Tehoka Nanticoke at 7:48. Colorado’s Zed Williams scored at 11:18 and Tyson Gibson gave the Mammoth (8-6) a 14-13 edge at 12:49.

Only twice was the margin more than one goal for either team. The Bandits led 2-0 after the first quarter and Colorado led 7-5 at halftime.

Fraser led the Bandits with four goals. Dhane Smith had three goals and nine assists to extend his league scoring lead. Josh Byrne added three goals and five assists. Kyle Buchanan had a goal and four assists.