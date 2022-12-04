Buffalo Bandits fall in season opener to Albany FireWolves 11-10

Albany scored a pair of goals late in the fourth quarter to beat the Buffalo Bandits 11-10 on Saturday at KeyBank Center in the National Lacrosse League opener for both teams.

The FireWolves held a 5-4 lead at halftime and opened the margin to 9-5 with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

Buffalo rallied to tie the game at 9-9 on a goal by Tehoka Nanticoke with 11:30 left in the game. However, the go-ahead goal came from Kieran McAdrle on the power play with 7:44 left and Colton Watkinson scored with 4:46 left to push the FireWolves' lead to 11-9.

The Bandits' Chris Cloutier scored with 1:10 left to set the final margin.

The game also featured a couple of skirmishes, including Nanticoke squaring off against Patrick Kaschalk in the fourth quarter, setting up the FireWolves' power play.

Dhane Smith, Josh Byrne and Cloutier led the Bandits with five points each. Smith had five assists; Byrne and Cloutier each picked up two goals and three assists. Tehoka Nanticoke posted three goals and an assist.

Albany's Tanner Thomson had a game-high seven points with two goals and five assists, including a helper on McArdle’s game-winner.

Dough Jamieson stopped 44 Bandits shots. Buffalo goaltender Matt Vinc made 28 saves.

The Bandits outshot the FireWolves 54-36, including 12-6 in the first quarter, despite trailing 3-1 on the scoreboard.

The Bandits are off this week and then travel to Toronto on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.